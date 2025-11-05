Top 10 Longest 2025 MLB Postseason HRs: Ohtani's 'Greatest Game' Ruled the List

A seven-game epic that included an 18-inning marathon and an 11-inning Game 7 classic. We were definitely treated to one of the all-time greatest World Series ever.

But we also witnessed some serious home runs throughout the entire postseason. Four of the longest were launched by Dodgers two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani – with three coming from what was tabbed as the greatest game ever played by a single player.

Here are the top 10 longest home runs of the 2025 postseason in partnership with Data Scientist Kirk Goldsberry:

1. Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers) 469 ft. vs. Brewers – NLCS Game 4

We were in the middle of Ohtani's all-time performance when he crushed a 469-foot solo shot in the fourth inning, clearing the right field pavilion and the stadium roof. The towering blast came off Brewers reliever Chad Patrick and helped fuel the Dodgers’ series-clinching victory. The homer has now been immortalized with its own plaque at Dodger Stadium.

2. Kyle Schwarber (Phillies) 455 ft. vs. Dodgers – NLDS Game 3

In the Phillies' only win of the series, Schwarber smashed a 455-foot moonshot to right that ricocheted off the outfield pavilion in the fourth inning at Dodger Stadium. The mammoth homer came off Dodgers' starter Yoshinobu Yamamoto and was one of the few highlight moments from the Phillies otherwise lackluster postseason performance.

3. Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers) 454 ft. vs. Reds – NLWC Game 1

Ohtani got hot early in the postseason and didn't stop. That included in this Wild Card Series win in which he belted a 454-foot two-run homer in the sixth inning off Cincinnati reliever Connor Phillips.

4. Riley Greene (Tigers) 454 ft. vs. Mariners – ALDS Game 4

The Tigers would tie the series up with Seattle thanks to Greene's go-ahead 454-foot homer to right-center in the sixth inning. The blast came on a hanging slider from Mariners reliever Gabe Speier and helped force a decisive Game 5. Nonetheless, the Tigers would lose that game in 15 innings.

5. Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers) — 446 ft. vs. Brewers – NLCS Game 4

We were in for some history in this game when Ohtani opened the game with a leadoff 446-foot homer in the first inning. The historic shot — the first leadoff homer by a pitcher in MLB history — came off Brewers starter Jose Quintana as Ohtani went to his 3-HR, 10-strikeout outing.

6. Bo Bichette (Blue Jays) — 442 ft. vs. Dodgers – World Series Game 7

The decisive game of the Fall Classic saw a hobbled Bichette crush a 442-foot, three-run homer that sent Rogers Centre into a frenzy and had the Blue Jays on the cusp of a title. It wasn't meant to be as Toronto would lose in extra innings, but Bichette's blast off Ohtani still proved to be a highlight.

7. Seiya Suzuki (Cubs) — 440 ft. vs. Brewers – NLDS Game 3

Suzuki opened the scoring with a 440-foot three-run homer in the first inning. The long blast came on a hanging slider from Brewers lefty Aaron Ashby. The Cubs would win this game in a series that went to the full five, but there would be no joy in Wrigleyville after Brewers advanced.

8. George Springer (Blue Jays) — 431 ft. vs. Mariners – ALCS Game 3

After losing the first two games at home to the Mariners, the Blue Jays were down early again before a big-inning rally in the third inning. Springer ambushed on a fastball and sent a 431-foot solo homer to straightaway center in the fourth inning off George Kirby and jump-started Toronto’s offense on its way to the crucial win.

9. Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers) – 427 ft. vs. Brewers – NLCS Game 4

A classic example of last but not least. Already having gone yard twice in this game, Ohtani finished his three-homer masterpiece with a 427-foot solo shot in the seventh. This one was launched off Brewers reliever Trevor Megill, capping Ohtani's other-worldly two-way performance (3 HR, 10 K).

10. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays) — 427 ft. vs. Yankees – ALDS Game 3

Always one to shine in the spotlight in the Bronx, Guerrero opened the scoring with a 427-foot, two-run homer to left-center in the first inning. The long two-run blast sailed off Yankees starter Carlos Rodon, part of Guerrero’s torrid postseason run. The Blue Jays slugger would finish with eight homers in the playoffs, setting a franchise record.

