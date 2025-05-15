Major League Baseball Last Night in Baseball: It takes two to rob a home run Published May. 15, 2025 10:43 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

There is always baseball happening — almost too much baseball for one person to handle themselves.

That's why we're here to help, though, by sifting through the previous days' games, and figuring out what you missed, but shouldn't have. Here are all the best moments from last night in Major League Baseball :

Wait, you can do that?

Did you know that one player can redirect a batted ball into the glove of another player and that it still counts as an out? That all you need to do to make it work is to not let the ball touch the ground? If you didn’t, you do now, because that’s exactly what happened in Wednesday’s Red Sox vs. Tigers game in Detroit.

Wilyer Abreu attempted to reel in what was about to be a home run off the bat of Kerry Carpenter, but couldn’t quite get there. What he did, though, was knock the ball back into the park… and right into the hands of Ceddanne Rafaela. Unbelievable. Literally unbelievable. Baseball is the best.

The Tigers made it right later on, as they ended up winning with another walk-off hit against the Sox — as if the universe was in disagreement about the earlier assisted home run robbery even happening — but hey. The Sox will always have that impossible catch.

Julio Rodríguez gets his revenge on Trent Grisham

Let’s rewind to Monday night’s action for a moment, to set the scene. It’s the first game of the Yankees taking on the Mariners in Seattle. Trent Grisham hits not one, but two home runs, to the exact same spot in the park — the 401-foot marker where the walls meet at an angle in center — with center fielder Julio Rodríguez just missing robbing the first to the point it bounced off of his glove, and mistiming his attempt at long ball thievery the second time.

On Wednesday, Rodríguez got the timing down, and it was somehow again Grisham at the plate.

This ball was hit more toward left field, rather than the same spot as Monday’s dual dingers, but it was still within range. Well, Rodríguez’s range, anyway. And he timed the jump perfectly here, and kept Grisham from adding to the dozen homers he’s already hit this year.

Like with the Red Sox and their highlight-reel catch against the Tigers not being enough, the Mariners would end up losing to the Yankees, 3-2. At least Rodríguez doesn’t have to torture himself with thoughts of three home runs that Grisham hit just out-of-reach, all in one series.

Hoskins’ big 4-hit night

Rhys Hoskins’ first season with the Brewers after seven years with the Phillies didn’t go as expected for either side. He hit just .214/.303/.419 — a little below-average for any hitter, never mind a first baseman and DH — after producing a .242/.353/.492 line for his entire run in Philadelphia. The 2025 season has gone much differently for Hoskins, though, with Wednesday’s game a great example of that, as he collected four hits and drove in five runs against the Guardians in a 9-5 win.

Hoskins also drew a walk and scored a pair of runs himself to go with a double, a two-run homer, and a pair of singles. His line for the year is now up to .292/.396/.462, good for a 141 OPS+ that would rank as the second-best of his career over a full season. Which is to say that it’s not out of the realm of possibility that he keeps this going, though, it is worth pointing out that his batting average on balls in play (.355) is as overly high as last season’s (.250) was low. Still, if he balances it out a bit and can hit .250 or so with plenty of walks and a bit of pop, the Brewers will be a lot happier with the results than they were a year ago.

Twins extend win-streak to 10

With the Cardinals losing on Wednesday, the Twins are now alone on the lengthy win-streak front, and were able to push theirs to 10 with a pair of wins over the Orioles that also gave them a sweep. Thanks to the doubleheader, the Twins have the longest win streak in MLB this year, and it’s pushed them from a disappointing 13-20 start that had them eight games back in the AL Central and already 4.5 back of a wild card to their present position: 23-20, 5.5 back in the Central, and in possession of the last of the three wild cards.

Minnesota’s run differential sat at -1 when the streak began, and has since jumped to +24, which is just about what you’d expect from a team with their record. Byron Buxton (.270/.378/.595), Trevor Larnach (.310/.341/.595) and Harrison Bader (.417/.500/.667) have led the offensive attack during this 10-game streak, which is great news on the one hand, but on the other, Bader exited the second game of the doubleheader after injuring his groin on a sliding catch. Bader currently ranks first on the Twins in OPS+ among regulars, so losing him for any amount of time would be a blow.

Kim gets his first big-league homer

The Dodgers called up Hyeseong Kim from the minors this month in order to help plug the holes in the lineup that various injuries have created, and he has not disappointed. After 11 games and 25 plate appearances, the 26-year-old has played at second base, center field and shortstop as needed, and is batting .360/.360/.480. He hasn’t drawn a walk yet, but he did get his first homer in the majors on Wednesday:

As the Dodgers get healthy — if that’s even allowed, anyway — Kim might find himself back in the minors so he can play every day. If he’s going to hit like this when he has the chance to fill in, though, then if he’s not just kept on the big-league roster, then he’ll at least be first in line to return.

