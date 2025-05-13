Major League Baseball Last Night in Baseball: Corbin Carroll cannot be stopped Updated May. 13, 2025 11:02 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

There is always baseball happening — almost too much baseball for one person to handle themselves.

That's why we're here to help, though, by sifting through the previous days' games, and figuring out what you missed, but shouldn't have. Here are all the best moments from last night in Major League Baseball:

Carroll is having himself a season

Last summer might have been relatively quiet for Diamondbacks’ outfielder Corbin Carroll, but 2025 has been anything but. Carroll went deep not once…

…but twice…

…on Monday night against Justin Verlander and the Giants. They were both solo shots, but that was also all that the D-backs needed: Arizona would take out San Francisco, 2-1, with Merrill Kelly (7 innings, 8 strikeouts, 1 ER, 0 BB) outdueling Verlander, who is still yet to win a game in a Giants’ uniform in nine attempts.

As for Carroll, he’s now up to 13 homers, and while he’s no longer leading the league in dingers he’s just one off from Aaron Judge and Kyle Schwarber. Carroll is leading the majors in triples with five, has eight doubles, and is tops in the National League in total bases with 106, so we can probably forgive him for surrendering the long ball lead. It’s pretty easy to let it slide when the guy is hitting .282/.356/.609 and all.

Grisham repeats himself

Corbin Carroll wasn’t the only player to go deep twice on Monday, but Yankees’ center fielder Trent Grisham did things just a little bit differently… by doing it the same. Not the same as Carroll, but as himself. Here’s Grisham going yard in the third inning, right off the top of the defender's glove in center field where the fences meet at an angle at the 401-foot mark:

And here’s Grisham doing that again, to the same spot, two innings later

The only difference is that center fielder Julio Rodríguez didn’t get his glove on it even a little bit the second time around. Grisham, by the way, hasn’t played quite as much as Carroll has this season, as Monday’s game was his 34th of the year and brought him up to 118 plate appearances, compared to Carroll’s NL-leading 42 and 194. Grisham, though, is crushing the ball to the tune of .288/.373/.663 with 12 homers. This is all a far cry from anything he’s done in his career before, but New York will certainly take it for however long it lasts, be it another few weeks or the rest of the year.

Angels come back with a bases-clearing ninth

The Angels started the ninth inning against the Padres on Monday down 5-3. Matthew Lugo struck out to begin the inning, which didn’t bode well, but basically everything from that point on was in the Angels’ favor. Luis Rengifo singled off of Robert Suarez, with the ball deflecting off of Jake Cronenworth at second. Suarez then threw a wild pitch, advancing Rengifo to second. Logan O’Hoppe would draw a pinch-hit walk, then Jo Adell would come in for him on the bases. Zach Neto walked, loading the bases, and then Nolan Schanuel would walk, too, forcing in a run.

You’re not going to believe this, but then Yoan Moncada walked, too, tying the game up 5-5. Finally, Alek Jacob came in to relieve Suarez, who clearly did not have it even a little bit, and managed to strike out Jorge Soler to bring the Angels’ threat closer to its end. It was not to be, however, thanks to the bat of Taylor Ward:

The Padres went from up 5-3 and in line for the win to walking four consecutive batters, then giving up a grand slam. They’d fail to score in the bottom of the ninth, giving the Angels the dub. A brutal way to lose a game, but a hell of a way to win one.

A snag by Martin

Some catches are made not because a player actively sees the ball and reacts to it, but because their instincts are aiming to save them from harm. This, from Rangers’ pitcher Chris Martin? One such case:

This is not meant to demean Martin’s ability at all. That’s pure instinct, is all, and it’s impressive to watch.

And a grab by Harris II

And here you have Michael Harris II, with the opposite kind of play. This one takes Harris II figuring the trajectory of the ball in real-time, running backwards, looking back over his shoulder, and then putting the glove right where he needs to in order to grab it out of the air.

Just as impressive as Martin’s snag, but in a very different way. The former was an instantaneous reaction, a reflex, and Harris II’s grab was premeditated skill. A beautiful play. Enough so that Harris II even reposted his own highlight to social media. Hey, after that catch, he’s allowed.

And now the opposite of all that

