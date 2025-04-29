Major League Baseball Last Night in Baseball: Mets are the first team to 20 wins Updated Apr. 29, 2025 10:01 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

There is always baseball happening — almost too much baseball for one person to handle themselves.

That's why we're here to help, though, by sifting through the previous days' games, and figuring out what you missed, but shouldn't have. Here are all the best moments from last night in Major League Baseball:

The Mets score 19 runs to reach 20 wins

The Mets made the biggest splash of the offseason when they signed slugger Juan Soto to a deal worth so much money that it's still kind of hard to believe, even several months later. Though Soto (.257 batting average with three home runs) has gotten off to a slow start to the year, the Mets have not. On Monday, they became the first team this season to reach 20 wins.

They did so in dominant fashion too, with a 19-5 rout of the Nationals. The star of the game was Brandon Nimmo, who hit a three-run shot and a grand slam as he brought in a franchise-tying record nine RBIs.

Mets vs. Nationals Highlights | MLB on FOX

Nimmo had also been struggling at the plate, entering Monday with a .192 batting average. His 4-for-6 day helped bring that number past the Mendoza Line and up to .218. That's still not great, but when your pitching staff leads the majors in ERA (2.62), then you don't necessarily need to have the hottest bats.

Nimmo's bat was hot on Monday, at least. And if Soto can get going – he had his second straight two-hit game – then watch out for the Mets.

Dodgers-Marlins was a wild ride

The Dodgers struck early against the Marlins on Monday, with Freddie Freeman hitting an RBI single in the bottom of the first. Mookie Betts would add another run in the third, and Miguel Rojas another in the fourth, making it 3-0 Dodgers. Teoscar Hernández would then hit a home run in the fifth – his third consecutive game with a dinger – to make it 5-0 Dodgers.

The Marlins would start to make noise in the sixth. Eric Wagaman hit a single to center that scored Xavier Edwards and advanced Jesús Sánchez to second. Connor Norby would pinch-hit for Kyle Stowers and walk, loading the bases. Dane Myers would then pinch-hit for Matt Mervis, and then… boom.

A pinch-hit grand slam! Suddenly, this game was all tied up, 5-5. After all that chaos and incessant scoring, neither team would plate another run until the top of the 10th, when Sánchez hit an RBI double to put the Marlins up 6-5. The Dodgers would respond in the bottom of the frame, though, courtesy Tommy Edman:

Dodgers win, 7-6, and can thank the bullpen once again for that. And Edman, who interrupted a scheduled day off for his own pinch-hit heroics.

Now that's a splitter

Look at the movement on this splitter from Tomoyuki Sugano:

Figuring out how in the world anyone ever hits the best pitches from MLB pitchers will hurt your brain if you think about it for too long. Paul Goldschmidt didn't stand a chance there, but who would have? That was one of eight strikeouts on the night for Sugano, who helped lead the Orioles to a 4-3 win over the Yankees.

Rockies, woof

The Mets are the first to 20 wins, but there's another NL team that became the first to 20 on Monday. Not wins, no, but games under .500. Somehow, just 28 games into the season, the Colorado Rockies are already 20 games under .500.

The Braves – who haven't exactly been lighting the world on fire in April – took down the Rockies, 6-3, pushing Atlanta one step closer to .500 ball and the Rockies another step away from it. You can't get too worked up over a single month of games in terms of what it means for a team's true talent level, but teams usually aren't on pace to win 23 games all season after the first month of the year, either.

Speaking of the White Sox…

White Sox debut new City Connects honoring Bulls

There are two ways to react to the Chicago Bulls-inspired City Connect uniforms that the White Sox revealed on Monday, and both reactions are correct, though, you might personally prefer one to the other.

1. Okay, those are pretty slick looking, actually, which isn't always the case with City Connects. There's a clear connection to the city in question, even, given the importance of the Bulls to Chicago's rich sports history. Five out of five stars.

2. The 2025 White Sox already hit like a bunch of Michael Jordans, so they might as well dress like him, too.

