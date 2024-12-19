Major League Baseball
Biggest contracts in North American team sports: Juan Soto tops select list of $300M players
Major League Baseball

Biggest contracts in North American team sports: Juan Soto tops select list of $300M players

Updated Dec. 19, 2024 7:06 p.m. ET
FOX Sports Research
FOX Sports Research

It took just one year for Juan Soto to set a new record for the largest contract in sports history. It's anyone's guess how long it will take before his deal with the Mets is surpassed. 

Soto's 15-year, $765 million pact didn't even include any deferred money, making it worth about $300 million more than Shohei Ohtani's $700 million agreement with the Dodgers

Over the years, athletes' salaries have skyrocketed amid billion-dollar television deals. In 1979, Nolan Ryan became the first pro athlete to earn $1 million per season upon signing with the Astros. Now, dozens of NFL players make more than $1 million per game, while the highest-paid NBA players are approaching that figure for a day's work.

But the largest overall contract values primarily belong to baseball players. Soto became the 17th player across the four North American professional sports leagues to have a deal worth at least $300 million; 15 of those are in MLB. Interestingly, every player who's signed a $300 million deal is still active.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here's the complete list.

(Note: these values are based on data from Spotrac.com)

1. Juan Soto: 15 years, $765M, New York Mets

  • The contract reportedly has escalators that raise the value to over $800 million.
  • His $51 million average annual value is tied for 25th-highest among the four major sports leagues.

2. Shohei Ohtani: 10 years, $700M, Los Angeles Dodgers

  • His $70 million average annual value is the largest among the four major sports leagues.
  • $680 million of the contract is deferred, with annual payments of $68 million beginning in 2034, which lowers the present-day value of the deal to $460,814,760.

3. Patrick Mahomes: 10 years, $450M, Kansas City Chiefs

  • Mahomes has restructured his contract on multiple occasions. He restructured in 2023 to receive $208.1 million between the 2023 and 2026 seasons. He restructured again during the 2024 offseason to help the team create cap space.

4. Mike Trout: 12 years, $426.5M, Los Angeles Angels

  • The contract was the largest in North American sports history at the time of signing in March 2019.
  • His $35.4 average annual value is currently tied for the eighth-highest in baseball.

5. Mookie Betts: 12 years, $365M, Los Angeles Dodgers

  • Betts agreed to the extension just a few months after being traded to the Dodgers in 2020.
  • His $30.4 million average annual value is the 16th-highest in the league.

6. Aaron Judge: 9 years, $360M, New York Yankees

  • Judge's nine-year deal is the largest in the history of the Yankees, turning down greater offers during the 2022-23 offseason.
  • His $40 million average annual value is the fourth-highest in MLB.

7. Manny Machado: 11 years, $350M, San Diego Padres

  • Machado agreed to the extension in February 2023, four years after signing a 10-year, $300 million deal to join the organization.
  • His $31.8 million average annual value is the 14th-highest in the majors.

8. Francisco Lindor: 10 years, $341M, New York Mets

  • Lindor agreed to the extension less than three months after being traded to the Mets in 2021.
  • His $34.1 million average annual value is the 10th-highest in MLB.

9. Fernando Tatís Jr. : 14 years, $340M, San Diego Padres

  • Tatis agreed to the extension ahead of the 2021 season following his second year in the league, making it the third-largest contract in MLB history at the time.
  • His $24.3 million average annual value is the 40th-highest in MLB.

10. Bryce Harper: 13 years, $330M, Philadelphia Phillies

  • Harper's contract was the largest in MLB history when he signed it as a free agent in March 2019, holding that record for just a few weeks.
  • His $25.4 million average annual value is the 30th-highest in MLB.

T11. Giancarlo Stanton: 13 years, $325M, New York Yankees

  • Stanton signed the extension when he was with the Miami Marlins following his 37-home run season in 2014, making him the highest-paid player in baseball at the time.
  • His $25 million average annual value is tied for the 33rd-highest in baseball.

T11. Yoshinobu Yamamoto: 12 years, $325M, Los Angeles Dodgers

  • Yamamoto's contract is the largest ever for an MLB pitcher, breaking the previous record by $1 million.
  • His $27.1 million average annual value is the 20th-highest in MLB.

T11. Corey Seager: 10 years, $325M, Texas Rangers

  • Seager's contract is the largest ever for a shortstop in free agency.
  • His $32.5 million average annual value is tied for the 12th-highest in MLB.

14. Gerrit Cole: 9 years, $324M, New York Yankees

  • Cole's contract was the largest ever for an MLB pitcher at the time of signing in December 2019.
  • His $36 million average annual value was also the highest in MLB at the time of the deal. It ranks seventh in baseball now.

15. Jayson Tatum: 5 years, $313.9M, Boston Celtics

  • Tatum's extension, which he signed in July 2024, is the largest contract in NBA history.
  • His $62.8 million average annual value is the third-highest among the four major professional leagues.

16. Rafael Devers: 10 years, $313.5M, Boston Red Sox 

  • Devers' extension, which he signed in January 2023, is the largest contract in Red Sox history.
  • His $31.4 million average annual value is the 15th-highest in MLB.

17. Trea Turner: 11 years, $300M, Philadelphia Phillies

  • Turner's extension made the Phillies the first team to ever sign two players from other teams on $300 million deals in free agency.
  • His $27.3 million average annual value is the 17th-highest in MLB.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share
Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2025 MLB free-agent rumors: Nolan Arenado turns down trade to Astros

2025 MLB free-agent rumors: Nolan Arenado turns down trade to Astros

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and Tournaments2024 NFL Power Rankings Image 2024 NFL Power RankingsNFL Scores NFL ScoresSuper Bowl 2025 image Super Bowl 20252024 NFL Playoff Bracket Image 2024 NFL Playoff Bracket
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes