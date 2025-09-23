How Blue Jays, Yankees, Mariners, Phillies Can Clinch MLB Playoff Seed Tuesday
Six days to go in the MLB regular season, and there are still plenty of unresolved matters.
For starters, four divisions are still yet to crown a winner. On the wild-card front, plenty is fluid, highlighted by a tie for the third American League wild-card seed between the surging Cleveland Guardians and Houston Astros and a tie for the third National League wild-card seed between the Cincinnati Reds and New York Mets.
All that said, there are multiple teams that can punch their ticket to the postseason tonight. Here are clinching scenarios for the Sept. 23 slate of games (the San Diego Padres clinched a postseason berth on Monday night):
- The Toronto Blue Jays clinch a bye in the AL wild-card round and home-field advantage in the AL Division Series for the winner of the AL East if they beat the Boston Red Sox
- The New York Yankees clinch a playoff berth if they beat the Chicago White Sox
- The Seattle Mariners clinch a playoff berth if they beat the Colorado Rockies AND the Yankees beat the White Sox
- The Philadelphia Phillies, who have already won the NL East, clinch a bye in the NL wild-card round if they beat the Miami Marlins AND the Los Angeles Dodgers lose to the Arizona Diamondbacks
Magic numbers:
- Blue Jays: Four (4) to clinch AL East
- Mariners: Two (2) to clinch playoffs, three (3) to clinch AL West
- Yankees: One (1) to clinch playoffs
- Red Sox: Five (5) to clinch playoffs
- Detroit Tigers: TBD to clinch AL Central
- Houston Astros: TBD to clinch playoffs
