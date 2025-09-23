Major League Baseball
How Blue Jays, Yankees, Mariners, Phillies Can Clinch MLB Playoff Seed Tuesday
How Blue Jays, Yankees, Mariners, Phillies Can Clinch MLB Playoff Seed Tuesday

Published Sep. 23, 2025 11:36 a.m. ET

Six days to go in the MLB regular season, and there are still plenty of unresolved matters.

For starters, four divisions are still yet to crown a winner. On the wild-card front, plenty is fluid, highlighted by a tie for the third American League wild-card seed between the surging Cleveland Guardians and Houston Astros and a tie for the third National League wild-card seed between the Cincinnati Reds and New York Mets.

All that said, there are multiple teams that can punch their ticket to the postseason tonight. Here are clinching scenarios for the Sept. 23 slate of games (the San Diego Padres clinched a postseason berth on Monday night):

Magic numbers:

  • Blue Jays: Four (4) to clinch AL East
  • Mariners: Two (2) to clinch playoffs, three (3) to clinch AL West
  • Yankees: One (1) to clinch playoffs
  • Red Sox: Five (5) to clinch playoffs
  • Detroit Tigers: TBD to clinch AL Central
  • Houston Astros: TBD to clinch playoffs
Major League Baseball
