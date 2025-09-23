Major League Baseball How Blue Jays, Yankees, Mariners, Phillies Can Clinch MLB Playoff Seed Tuesday Published Sep. 23, 2025 11:36 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Six days to go in the MLB regular season, and there are still plenty of unresolved matters.

For starters, four divisions are still yet to crown a winner. On the wild-card front, plenty is fluid, highlighted by a tie for the third American League wild-card seed between the surging Cleveland Guardians and Houston Astros and a tie for the third National League wild-card seed between the Cincinnati Reds and New York Mets.

All that said, there are multiple teams that can punch their ticket to the postseason tonight. Here are clinching scenarios for the Sept. 23 slate of games (the San Diego Padres clinched a postseason berth on Monday night):

Magic numbers:

Blue Jays: Four (4) to clinch AL East

Mariners: Two (2) to clinch playoffs, three (3) to clinch AL West

Yankees: One (1) to clinch playoffs

Red Sox: Five (5) to clinch playoffs

Detroit Tigers: TBD to clinch AL Central

Houston Astros: TBD to clinch playoffs

