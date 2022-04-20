Shohei Ohtani Has Shohei Ohtani regained his MVP form? 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

It looks like Shohei Ohtani can add CPR certification to his lengthy list of accolades.

The two-way star finished with a searing .965 OPS (on-base + slugging) at the plate and a stellar 3.18 ERA on the mound to claim the American League MVP award last year — a season so historic that it birthed the "Shohei Ohtani" rule.

In the early going of the 2022 campaign, however, the Japanese slugger looked unrecognizable at the plate. Ohtani managed just a double and a single through 17 at-bats in the Los Angeles Angels' opening series against the Houston Astros, and through six games the man famous for his effortless power held a meager .200 slugging percentage.

So after a three-strikeout game against Miami on April 12, Ohtani was observed in the dugout performing CPR on his bat, a novel bid to cure his hitting slump in a sport driven by superstition. And Ohtani's act of first aid worked almost immediately.

The 27-year-old laced three home in just 10 at-bats the following series against the Texas Rangers and pieced together an eight-game hitting streak that was only broken up on Tuesday, prompting FOX Sports MLB analyst Ben Verlander to declare that Ohtani is back on the "Flippin' Bats" podcast.

"The MVP is so back," Verlander said. "Three home runs in the span of 10 at-bats over this past week. What an awesome bounce back for Shohei Ohtani."

Shohei Ohtani is back to his MVP form Ben Verlander gives you all of your Shohei Ohtani news for the week, including Ohtani hitting three home runs after a video of him giving his bat CPR in the dugout surfaced.

Ohtani's early hitting woes were partially the product of bad luck. His expected batting average (xBA) and expected slugging percentage (xSLG) are both noticeably higher than his actual averages — .231/.216 and .474/.431, respectively.

And aside from a pair of three-strikeout games against Miami and Texas, he has done a solid job of making contact even through his slump.

"He [Ohtani] was getting a little unlucky," Verlander said. "He was hitting line drives that were getting caught, diving catches. But he's back, and guess when [the outfielder] can't make a diving catch? When the ball is over the fence."

Pitching has also been a struggle to start the year, as he has dropped each of his first two outings and compiled a hefty 7.56 ERA through 8.1 innings pitched.

However, Ohtani's opening start against Houston saw him compile nine strikeouts and just one earned run through 4.1 innings, and Verlander believes that Ohtani will quickly bounce back on the mound as well.

"He [Ohtani] got hit around a little bit," Verlander said. "But he'll start again this week. It'll be better. He will learn from that he really does have an incredible ability to bounce back from a rough outing and learn from that."

Ohtani's outstanding week has led Verlander to double down on his bold claim: Ohtani will win a second-straight MVP award. Only two other American League players have won back-to-back MVP awards over the last 60 years, Miguel Cabrera and current FOX MLB studio analyst Frank Thomas, but Verlander believes Ohtani has the power and pitching prowess to join that exclusive group.

"Shohei Otani will be fine," Verlander said. "He will win back-to-back MVP awards. Just give him time."

Get more from Shohei Ohtani Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.