Dodgers' Yoshinobu Yamamoto shines ahead of first Cactus League start

Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who signed a 12-year, $325 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers this offseason, has yet to make his MLB debut, but the 25-year-old right-hander is impressing his teammates right out of the gate.

Freddie Freeman described Yamamoto's first live batting practice session as "incredible", while Mookie Betts gave the young Japanese phenom a standing ovation after being fooled on a few pitches.

Yamamoto tossed two simulated innings during his second live batting practice session Thursday.

"I've been feeling good," Yamamoto said through interpreter Hiro Sonoda, per MLB.com. "I'm just pretending this is a real game. Probably the next step will be a real game that I throw."

Yamamoto faced Freeman, Jason Heyward and Miguel Vargas on Thursday and was also slated to pitch against Shohei Ohtani, but the two-way superstar never came out to hit on the field.

Yamamoto limited hard contact during his outing, as he showcased sharp breaking balls which allowed him to collect a few strikeouts against Heyward.

"I'm looking forward to pitching in the Cactus League," Yamamoto said to reporters. "But I'm taking this seriously and getting myself ready for the regular season."

Yamamoto's first start in spring training will likely be Tuesday or Wednesday if the Dodgers keep him on a traditional schedule.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said earlier this week that it's a "safe bet" that Yamamoto and Tyler Glasnow would be slated to start games against the San Diego Padres to open the season in Seoul, South Korea on March 20-21.

"I don't think that's official yet," Yamamoto told reporters on earning a start in the Seoul Series. "But if I throw during that series, it would be such an honor. And I will do my best to contribute to winning the game."

