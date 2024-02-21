Major League Baseball Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow likely to start for Dodgers in opening series Published Feb. 21, 2024 1:07 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Los Angeles Dodgers will debut their two biggest pure pitching additions this offseason in their season-opening games in South Korea.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Tyler Glasnow are a "safe bet" to make starts in the two-game series against the San Diego Padres in March, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters, though he didn't reveal who'd start which game.

"This is a unique ramp-up for everyone," Roberts said, leaving some room for a possible change. "It's two games that matter, but it's just two games. So the entirety of the season and making sure these guys are ready to take down starts — that's most important."

The short series against the Padres in Seuol takes place a week prior to the start of MLB's official Opening Day, causing some changes to the usual spring training routine. Both teams adjusted their spring schedules as a result, with the Dodgers opting to open camp a week earlier than most other teams did.

As a result, both Yamamoto and Glasnow are already well along in their preparation for the season. Both threw their first live batting practice sessions over the weekend, with Yamamoto captivating teammates and drawing tremendous fanfare during Saturday's session.

The Dodgers will likely draw even more buzz in South Korea. Shohei Ohtani, who signed the largest contract in MLB history this offseason, is also on track to make his Dodgers debut in Seoul after undergoing elbow surgery in September. Ohtani is slated to be the Dodgers' primary designated hitter while staying off the mound until 2025.

Shortly after signing Ohtani, the Dodgers continued their splashy offseason by adding Glasnow and Yamamoto. They actually agreed to terms on a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays to acquire Glasnow, along with outfielder Manuel Margot, on the day they introduced Ohtani in December. Glasnow also agreed to a five-year, $136.6 million extension with the Dodgers as part of the trade.

Yamamoto, who was the most sought-after free agent after Ohtani this offseason, picked the Dodgers as his next home a week after Ohtani's introduction to the team. The 25-year-old signed a 12-year, $325 million deal, the largest for a pitcher in MLB history, to join the Dodgers from Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball.

If Yamamoto starts the season opener, he'll be the fourth pitcher in the live-ball era to make his MLB debut as an Opening Day starter, and the first to do it since Al Gerheauser in 1943.

The Dodgers and Padres also open up MLB's preseason exhibition schedule, with the two teams squaring off Thursday.

