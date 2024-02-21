Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow likely to start for Dodgers in opening series
The Los Angeles Dodgers will debut their two biggest pure pitching additions this offseason in their season-opening games in South Korea.
Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Tyler Glasnow are a "safe bet" to make starts in the two-game series against the San Diego Padres in March, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters, though he didn't reveal who'd start which game.
"This is a unique ramp-up for everyone," Roberts said, leaving some room for a possible change. "It's two games that matter, but it's just two games. So the entirety of the season and making sure these guys are ready to take down starts — that's most important."
The short series against the Padres in Seuol takes place a week prior to the start of MLB's official Opening Day, causing some changes to the usual spring training routine. Both teams adjusted their spring schedules as a result, with the Dodgers opting to open camp a week earlier than most other teams did.
As a result, both Yamamoto and Glasnow are already well along in their preparation for the season. Both threw their first live batting practice sessions over the weekend, with Yamamoto captivating teammates and drawing tremendous fanfare during Saturday's session.
The Dodgers will likely draw even more buzz in South Korea. Shohei Ohtani, who signed the largest contract in MLB history this offseason, is also on track to make his Dodgers debut in Seoul after undergoing elbow surgery in September. Ohtani is slated to be the Dodgers' primary designated hitter while staying off the mound until 2025.
Shortly after signing Ohtani, the Dodgers continued their splashy offseason by adding Glasnow and Yamamoto. They actually agreed to terms on a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays to acquire Glasnow, along with outfielder Manuel Margot, on the day they introduced Ohtani in December. Glasnow also agreed to a five-year, $136.6 million extension with the Dodgers as part of the trade.
Yamamoto, who was the most sought-after free agent after Ohtani this offseason, picked the Dodgers as his next home a week after Ohtani's introduction to the team. The 25-year-old signed a 12-year, $325 million deal, the largest for a pitcher in MLB history, to join the Dodgers from Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball.
If Yamamoto starts the season opener, he'll be the fourth pitcher in the live-ball era to make his MLB debut as an Opening Day starter, and the first to do it since Al Gerheauser in 1943.
The Dodgers and Padres also open up MLB's preseason exhibition schedule, with the two teams squaring off Thursday.
-
Phillies reportedly offered Yoshinobu Yamamoto more than Dodgers' $325M deal
Juan Soto, Giancarlo Stanton embody Yankees' hopeful present and mysterious future
Elly De La Cruz shatters Reds teammate Hunter Greene's car window with foul ball
-
Xander Bogaerts' quick move off SS makes Padres' $280M pact more confounding
Five observations from Houston Astros spring training
Reuniting Rickey Hill with his ring, 37 years later
-
Rafael Devers lobbies Red Sox front office for roster help
Did Aaron Judge hint at Yankees potentially signing Blake Snell? Because they should
Shohei Ohtani homers in first live BP, continues tracking toward Opening Day
-
Phillies reportedly offered Yoshinobu Yamamoto more than Dodgers' $325M deal
Juan Soto, Giancarlo Stanton embody Yankees' hopeful present and mysterious future
Elly De La Cruz shatters Reds teammate Hunter Greene's car window with foul ball
-
Xander Bogaerts' quick move off SS makes Padres' $280M pact more confounding
Five observations from Houston Astros spring training
Reuniting Rickey Hill with his ring, 37 years later
-
Rafael Devers lobbies Red Sox front office for roster help
Did Aaron Judge hint at Yankees potentially signing Blake Snell? Because they should
Shohei Ohtani homers in first live BP, continues tracking toward Opening Day