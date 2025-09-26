Cubs OF Pete Crow-Armstrong Becomes 6th 30-30 Player in 2025; Who Could be Next?
Another day, and another 30-30 season in the books.
Just one day after New York Mets stars Francisco Lindor and Juan Soto became the third duo of players on the same team to have a 30-30 season (30 home runs and 30 stolen bases), Chicago Cubs star center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong became the sixth player in the 2025 MLB season to post a 30-30 season when he hit a two-run home run in the fourth inning of Friday's home game against the St. Louis Cardinals.
Players to post 30-30 this season (players mentioned in alphabetical order):
- Arizona Diamondbacks OF Corbin Carroll
- New York Yankees 2B Jazz Chisholm Jr.
- Chicago Cubs OF Pete Crow-Armstrong
- New York Mets SS Francisco Lindor
- Cleveland Guardians 3B Jose Ramirez
- New York Mets OF Juan Soto
30-30 watch
- Seattle Mariners OF Randy Arozarena (27 home runs, 29 stolen bases)
- Seattle Mariners OF Julio Rodriguez (32 home runs, 28 stolen bases)
- Los Angeles Angels SS Zach Neto (26 home runs, 26 stolen bases)
Crow-Armstrong, who started for the National League in the 2025 MLB All-Star Game, has totaled 30 home runs, 93 RBIs and 35 stolen bases, while entering Friday with a .244/.284/.472 slash line and 5.6 wins above replacement. He also had four defensive runs saved in center field.
The Cubs, 89-70, are locked into an NL wild-card seed (either the No. 1 or No. 2 wild-card seed) and will play the San Diego Padres in the wild-card round. If the Cubs beat the Cardinals and the Padres lose to the Diamondbacks on Friday, then Chicago would host the three-game series. This will be the Cubs' first postseason appearance since 2020.
