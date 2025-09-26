Major League Baseball MLB Playoffs: Magic Numbers, Clinching Scenarios for Red Sox, Tigers, Guardians Updated Sep. 26, 2025 2:30 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

We are in for a chaotic and fun-filled weekend on the MLB front. Ready to see what's at stake ahead as teams play their final regular season series? Here's what on tap on Friday:

Toronto can clinch the #1 seed in the AL Postseason bracket for the eventual AL East champion if:

They beat Tampa Bay, AND

Seattle loses to the LA Dodgers.

Both outcomes must occur for Toronto to clinch. Cleveland can clinch an AL Postseason berth if:

They beat Texas, AND

Houston loses to the LA Angels.

Both outcomes must occur for Cleveland to clinch.Boston can clinch an AL Postseason berth if:

They beat Detroit, OR

Houston loses to the LA Angels.

Either outcome will allow Boston to clinch.Detroit can clinch an AL Postseason berth if:

They beat Boston, AND

Houston loses to the LA Angels.

Both outcomes must occur for Detroit to clinch.Milwaukee can clinch the #1 seed in the NL Postseason bracket if:

They beat Cincinnati, OR

Philadelphia loses to Minnesota.

Either outcome will allow Milwaukee to clinch.The Chi. Cubs can clinch home-field advantage in the NL Wild Card round if:

They beat St. Louis, AND

San Diego loses to Arizona.

Both outcomes must occur for Chicago to clinch.

Magic numbers

Blue Jays – 3 to clinch AL East; already clinched postseason berth

Guardians – 2 to clinch postseason berth; 3 to clinch AL Central

Boston Red Sox – 1 to clinch postseason berth

Detroit Tigers – 2 to clinch postseason berth

Mets – 3 to clinch postseason berth

