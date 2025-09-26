MLB Playoffs: Magic Numbers, Clinching Scenarios for Red Sox, Tigers, Guardians
We are in for a chaotic and fun-filled weekend on the MLB front. Ready to see what's at stake ahead as teams play their final regular season series? Here's what on tap on Friday:
Toronto can clinch the #1 seed in the AL Postseason bracket for the eventual AL East champion if:
- They beat Tampa Bay, AND
- Seattle loses to the LA Dodgers.
Both outcomes must occur for Toronto to clinch. Cleveland can clinch an AL Postseason berth if:
- They beat Texas, AND
- Houston loses to the LA Angels.
Both outcomes must occur for Cleveland to clinch.Boston can clinch an AL Postseason berth if:
- They beat Detroit, OR
- Houston loses to the LA Angels.
Either outcome will allow Boston to clinch.Detroit can clinch an AL Postseason berth if:
- They beat Boston, AND
- Houston loses to the LA Angels.
Both outcomes must occur for Detroit to clinch.Milwaukee can clinch the #1 seed in the NL Postseason bracket if:
- They beat Cincinnati, OR
- Philadelphia loses to Minnesota.
Either outcome will allow Milwaukee to clinch.The Chi. Cubs can clinch home-field advantage in the NL Wild Card round if:
- They beat St. Louis, AND
- San Diego loses to Arizona.
- Both outcomes must occur for Chicago to clinch.
Magic numbers
Blue Jays – 3 to clinch AL East; already clinched postseason berth
Guardians – 2 to clinch postseason berth; 3 to clinch AL Central
Boston Red Sox – 1 to clinch postseason berth
Detroit Tigers – 2 to clinch postseason berth
Mets – 3 to clinch postseason berth
Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!
-
FOUR 50-HR Players?! Who Else Could Join Judge, Schwarber, Raleigh, Ohtani?
What Mariners, Red Sox, Guardians, Brewers, Dodgers, More Can Clinch Thursday
Aaron Judge Makes MLB History With Another 50-Homer Season
-
60 HRs For Big Dumper! Cal Raleigh Joins Heavy Hitters; Mariners Win AL West
Last Night in Baseball: With 4 Games Left, The Yankees And Blue Jays Are Tied
Splash Shot! Ohtani's 54th HR Lands Into Pool; Dodgers Win NL West
-
2025 MLB MVP Race, Odds: Raleigh Leads Judge as AL Favorite
Guardians Erase 15 1/2 Game Deficit, Take Possession of 1st Place in AL Central
2025 MLB Playoff picture, bracket updated after Tuesday's games
-
FOUR 50-HR Players?! Who Else Could Join Judge, Schwarber, Raleigh, Ohtani?
What Mariners, Red Sox, Guardians, Brewers, Dodgers, More Can Clinch Thursday
Aaron Judge Makes MLB History With Another 50-Homer Season
-
60 HRs For Big Dumper! Cal Raleigh Joins Heavy Hitters; Mariners Win AL West
Last Night in Baseball: With 4 Games Left, The Yankees And Blue Jays Are Tied
Splash Shot! Ohtani's 54th HR Lands Into Pool; Dodgers Win NL West
-
2025 MLB MVP Race, Odds: Raleigh Leads Judge as AL Favorite
Guardians Erase 15 1/2 Game Deficit, Take Possession of 1st Place in AL Central
2025 MLB Playoff picture, bracket updated after Tuesday's games