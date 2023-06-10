Major League Baseball
Cubs' Kyle Hendricks' no-hit bid ended by Haniger in 8th inning
Major League Baseball

Cubs' Kyle Hendricks' no-hit bid ended by Haniger in 8th inning

Updated Jun. 10, 2023 10:53 p.m. ET

Kyle Hendricks didn’t allow a hit until Mitch Haniger doubled with two outs in the eighth inning, pitching the Chicago Cubs over the San Francisco Giants 4-0 Saturday.

Hendricks (1-2) faced one batter over the minimum, walking Michael Conforto with one out in the second, and had retired 19 batters in a row before Haniger hit a fastball 378 feet off the left-field wall on the eighth pitch of the at-bat. That ended the longest no-hit bid in the major leagues this season.

Giants' Mitch Haniger breaks Cubs' Kyle Hendricks' no-hitter in the eighth with a double

Giants' Mitch Haniger breaks Cubs' Kyle Hendricks' no-hitter in the eighth with a double

Blake Sabol flied out on Hendricks' next pitch.

Julian Merryweather retired three straight batters in the ninth, completing the one-hitter and giving the Cubs consecutive wins for the first time since May 29 and 30.

Christopher Morel homered and drove in three runs, and Matt Mervis also homered.

Cubs' Christopher Morel drills a solo homer to extend their lead against the Giants

Cubs' Christopher Morel drills a solo homer to extend their lead against the Giants

Hendricks started the season on the injured list with a strained right shoulder. He made his season debut May 25 and was making his fourth start. He threw 61 of 94 pitches for strikes, none over 89.4 mph.

The 33-year-old right-hander, in the 10th season of a big-league career spent entirely with the Cubs, has six complete games and four shutouts in 226 starts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Center fielder Mike Tauchman helped by making a diving, backhand catch to rob Brandon Crawford of an extra-base hit near the warning track in the third.

Morel homered off Jakob Junis (3-3) leading off the third. The ball bounced off the top of the brick wall and back onto the field. Unaware of the ruling, Morel raced around the bases until second base umpire and crew chief Brian O’Nora signaled home run.

Morel added a two-out, two-run single in the fifth.

Giants opener John Brebbia, who also started Tuesday’s win over Colorado, pitched two hitless innings with one strikeout. Brebbia also survived getting hit by a 104.9 mph line drive off the bat of Ian Happ in the second.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cubs: OF Cody Bellinger (left knee) took batting practice and did some running before the game. … RHP Bruce Boxberger (right forearm strain) threw a 26-pitch bullpen session.

Giants: C Joey Bart was reinstated from the 10-day injured list and optioned to Triple-A Sacramento late Friday night. … RHP Scott Alexander (sore hamstring) was unavailable to play.

UP NEXT

Cubs RHP Hayden Wesneski (2-2, 4.81 ERA) starts the finale Sunday in his first start against San Francisco. The Giants had not announced a starter.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Major League Baseball
Chicago Cubs
Kyle Hendricks
share
Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Arcangelo, trainer Jena Antonucci make history with Belmont Stakes triumph

Arcangelo, trainer Jena Antonucci make history with Belmont Stakes triumph

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWestminster Kennel Club Westminster Kennel ClubUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX BetUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL ScheduleNBA Playoff Bracket Image NBA Playoff Bracket2023 NBA Draft Image 2023 NBA Draft2023 USFL Playoffs Image 2023 USFL Playoffs2023 Belmont Stakes Image 2023 Belmont Stakes
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes