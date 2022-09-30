Major League Baseball
Countdown to the MLB Playoffs: Blue Jays, Mariners, Rays clinch
Major League Baseball

Countdown to the MLB Playoffs: Blue Jays, Mariners, Rays clinch

1 hour ago

The hunt to play baseball in October is heating up.

A handful of MLB division races could come down to the wire, and all but one wild-card spot is still up for grabs.

The top two division winners in each league will receive byes to the Division Series. The other four teams in each league will play best-of-three series in the wild-card round, with the higher seed hosting all three games.

Here's where the playoff race stands in both leagues through Friday night.

NL WEST

The Los Angeles Dodgers (109-48) own the best record in the sport and along with clinching the division on Sept. 13, they clinched the No. 1 overall seed throughout the NL playoffs on Sunday. The San Diego Padres (86-71) hold the second wild card.

NL EAST

The New York Mets (98-59) and Atlanta Braves (98-59) are in a slugfest for the NL East. Both teams have clinched playoff berths, but neither has secured the division. Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Phillies (84-72) are third in the NL wild-card picture.

NL CENTRAL

The St. Louis Cardinals (91-66) have been one of the hottest teams since the All-Star break and subsequently powered themselves to the top of the NL Central. They clinched the division with a win over the Milwaukee Brewers (84-73) on Tuesday. 

NL WILD-CARD STANDINGS

T-No. 1: New York Mets (clinched playoff spot)

T-No. 1: Atlanta Braves (clinched playoff spot)

No. 2: San Diego Padres

No. 3: Philadelphia Phillies

AL WEST

The Houston Astros (102-55) clinched the AL West, while the Seattle Mariners (86-70) are the third AL wild card.

AL EAST

The New York Yankees (96-60) clinched the AL East on Tuesday with their win over the Toronto Blue Jays (88-69). Meanwhile, the Tampa Bay Rays (86-71) are five games ahead of the Baltimore Orioles (81-76). 

AL CENTRAL

In a division that changed all summer, the Cleveland Guardians (89-68) prevailed. The Chicago White Sox (78-79) and Minnesota Twins (77-80), both of who were atop the division throughout the first half of the season, have been eliminated.

AL WILD-CARD STANDINGS

No. 1: Toronto Blue Jays (clinched wild card)

No. 2: Seattle Mariners (clinched wild card)

No. 3: Tampa Bay Rays (clinched wild card)

Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
Cardinals' Albert Pujols hits home run No. 701
Major League Baseball

Cardinals' Albert Pujols hits home run No. 701

4 hours ago
Charlie Morton, Braves reach 1-year, $20 million deal
Atlanta Braves

Charlie Morton, Braves reach 1-year, $20 million deal

6 hours ago
Brewers have real playoff shot — and 2 underrated hitters are a big reason
Major League Baseball

Brewers have real playoff shot — and 2 underrated hitters are a big reason

14 hours ago
Dodgers reach 107 wins: 5 stats that tell the story of their season
Major League Baseball

Dodgers reach 107 wins: 5 stats that tell the story of their season

1 day ago
Chicago White Sox eliminated from playoffs: What went wrong?
Major League Baseball

Chicago White Sox eliminated from playoffs: What went wrong?

1 day ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes