Clayton Kershaw Beats Max Scherzer in Dodgers-Blue Jays HOF Matchup

Updated Aug. 9, 2025 3:35 p.m. ET

Clayton Kershaw out-pitched Max Scherzer in a matchup for the ages, and Mookie Betts homered and drove in three runs to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers past the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night, 5-1.

In a rare duel between the latest members to join the 3,000-strikeout club, Kershaw and Scherzer both threw six effective innings.

The 37-year-old Kershaw (6-2) allowed one run and seven hits, striking out four. The 41-year-old Scherzer (2-2) gave up two runs and six hits. He struck out five and walked three.

Both longtime aces have won three Cy Young Awards and are likely headed to the Hall of Fame.

Betts gave the Dodgers a 2-1 lead with a two-run homer off Scherzer in the fifth. With two outs, Shohei Ohtani hit a ground-rule double. Betts followed with a 389-foot shot to left field for his first homer since July 5.

Los Angeles tacked on three runs in the seventh. Betts knocked in the first one with a grounder, and Ohtani scored when reliever Louis Varland issued a bases-loaded walk to Will Smith. Teoscar Hernandez added a sacrifice fly that plated Betts.

Ohtani finished with three hits and scored twice.

Daulton Varsho had three hits for the Blue Jays, who took a 1-0 lead on Addison Barger's two-strike RBI single off Kershaw in the second.

Toronto's three-game winning streak was snapped in the matchup of division leaders.

Key moment

Betts grounded into a fielder's choice to shortstop in the seventh. Bo Bichette threw home and Alex Freeland slid on his side and onto his back with his right hand reaching for the plate. Toronto catcher Alejandro Kirk applied the tag to the back of Freeland's legs as they came up in the air. The Blue Jays lost their replay challenge and the Dodgers took a 3-1 lead.

Key stat

Kershaw and Scherzer went toe-to-toe for six innings in front of a sellout crowd of 53,825.

Up next

Blue Jays RHP Chris Bassitt (11-5, 4.12 ERA) starts Saturday against Dodgers LHP Blake Snell (1-1, 3.21).

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Los Angeles Dodgers
Clayton Kershaw
Max Scherzer
