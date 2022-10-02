St. Louis Cardinals
Cardinals' Albert Pujols hits 702nd homer
St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols hit his 702nd career homer in the third inning of Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Pujols drove a 0-1 pitch from Roansy Contreras deep to center for a solo shot.

The 42-year-old Pujols is fourth on the career home run list behind Babe Ruth (714), Hank Aaron (755) and Barry Bonds (762). The slugger has 23 homers in what he says will be his last season.

Pujols and catcher Yadier Molina, who also is retiring, were honored in a 46-minute ceremony before their last regular-season home game.

Pujols also hit a two-run double in the first inning. He has 2,214 RBIs, tying him with Ruth for second place on the career list behind Aaron (2,297).

Reporting by The Associated Press.


 

