Brice Turang seals win for Brewers in 11th inning with walk-off bunt
Published Apr. 2, 2025 6:21 p.m. ET

Brice Turang dropped a perfect bunt to score Oliver Dunn in the 11th inning and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Kansas City Royals 3-2 on Wednesday.

Pinch-runner Dunn advanced from second base on Garett Mitchell's groundout off Sam Long (0-2). Joey Ortiz walked. Turang, who was 0 for 5 for the game, laid down a bunt in front of the plate and raced to first as Dunn scored.

Jared Koenig (1-0) picked up the win with a scoreless 11th.

Jackson Chourio doubled off Royals reliever Carlos Estevez in the bottom of the 10th and drove in Turang to tie the game at 2.

Chourio crushed a 85-mph changeup from starter Cole Ragan in the first inning for his first home run of the season. Cavan Biggio tied the game with an RBI single in the second off Milwaukee starter Freddy Peralta. After that, it was a pitcher's duel.

Peralta allowed just two hits, struck out eight and tied his career high with eight innings.

Ragan allowed one run over five innings, struck out 10 and walked two. It was his sixth career start with 10 strikeouts.

Royals vs. Brewers Highlights | MLB on FOX

Royals vs. Brewers Highlights | MLB on FOX

Key moment

With Royals pinch-runner Tyler Tolbert on second in the 10th, Michael Massey lined a hit off the glove of first baseman Jake Bauers that scored Tolbert. Kansas City's 2-1 lead was brief.

Key stat

The Brewers were 2 for 14 with runners in scoring position. The Royals were 2 for 8.

Up next

Royals: After a day off Thursday, RHP Seth Lugo (0-0, 5.40 ERA) takes on the visiting Baltimore Orioles.

Brewers: LHP Nestor Cortes (0-1, 36.00) makes his home debut against LHP Nick Lodolo (1-0, 3.00) and the Cincinnati Reds. Cortes looks to rebound after allowing a career-high eight runs Saturday during a 20-9 rout at Yankee Stadium.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

