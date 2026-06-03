Last Night In Baseball: Brewers Show Giants What They Gave Up In Kyle Harrison

There is always baseball happening — almost too much baseball for one person to follow themselves.

Don't worry, we're here to help you by figuring out what you missed but shouldn't have. Here are all the best moments from last night in Major League Baseball:

Kyle Harrison Is The Real Deal

Jacob Misiorowski, understandably, gets a lot of the attention among Brewers’ starters. And how could he not, since he just had one of the best months any pitcher has ever had, and threw 103 mph again and again while managing it? He’s not the only strikeout force in Milwaukee, though, as Kyle Harrison is finally putting it together now that he’s on his third team in the bigs.

Harrison faced off against the team that drafted and first promoted him to the majors, the Giants, on Tuesday. For two-plus seasons, Harrison spent some time in the minors, some in the majors, some in the rotation, some in the bullpen, and was dealt to the Red Sox by San Francisco in the Rafael Devers trade in 2025 — with Boston, Harrison once again spent time in both the pen and minors in addition to the majors.

The Sox then traded Harrison to the Brewers this past offseason for infielder Caleb Durbin, which has not worked even a little bit for Boston — he’s hitting .183/.250/.280 in 182 plate appearances after having one good, but not great, season in the majors — but has been spectacular for Milwaukee. Harrison made his 10th start of the year on Tuesday, and struck out 12 batters — his second start with double-digit Ks this year.

Harrison now has a 1.57 ERA with 10.6 strikeouts per nine and a 4.4 strikeout-to-walk ratio, while limiting opponents to just 6.8 hits per nine. It’s worth remembering that Harrison was a top-100 pitching prospect before the 2022, 2023 and 2024 seasons, even making it into the top 50 and top 25 for some publications before ‘24, and is still just 24 years old: this kind of performance isn’t out of nowhere so much as the kind of thing that could happen if he managed to put his obvious talent together. San Francisco gave him up in order to get Devers’ bat, at least. The Red Sox were. Uh. Well. Anyway.

How do the Brewers keep thriving despite losing significant players when they get expensive? By trading those players away for the next wave that will keep things moving along. No Freddy Peralta in 2026? That’s fine, Kyle Harrison is here now. Rinse, repeat. On Tuesday, this cycle meant an 8-3 Brewers’ win, with Milwaukee gaining a game on the Cardinals and Cubs in the NL Central while the Pirates kept pace.

Home Is Where The Ls Is

Speaking of the Red Sox. Boston is now 9-20 at Fenway Park this year after losing to the Orioles 4-2 in the series opener. Connelly Early, a 24-year-old southpaw rookie, pitched well enough in defeat by going 6 ⅓ innings with four runs allowed on six hits and a walk against six strikeouts, but he just didn’t get any help from the lineup. Orioles’ starter Shane Baz was able to go seven innings with two runs allowed, and Boston would have just seven baserunners total.

Baltimore isn’t exactly having a stellar 2026, either, but the Sox are hitting .246/.318/.375 as a team, and are only doing that well because first baseman Willson Contreras and outfielders Wilyer Abreu and Ceddanne Rafaela are having good seasons at the plate: the entire rest of the regular starting lineup is somewhere between "below-average" and "Caleb Durbin".

There is still time for both teams to turn it around in 2026, of course. The Red Sox need their young players like Marcelo Mayer to hit — and Roman Anthony to be healthy — for that to happen, though, while the Orioles need more games like last night from their high-profile free agent acquisition, Pete Alonso, who went 2-for-4 with a homer, a run and two RBIs. Boston also has to stop this tailspin at home: they aren’t going to get anywhere fast in the AL East or AL in general winning less than one-third of their home games.

Ohtani, Freeman Power Dodgers To W

The duo of Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman struck the Diamondbacks almost immediately on Tuesday. Ohtani, the designated hitter, led off with a double against starter Michael Soroka, and then Freeman sent him home with a two-run homer just five pitches later.

The pair would continue to be a problem for the D-Backs the rest of the game, as well. Ohtani went 2-for-4 with a triple, double and a walk, as well as two runs and RBIs each, while Freeman was 3-for-5 with a run, two RBIs, a homer and two singles.

The Dodgers would win, 6-5, with Ohtani and Freeman combining for four RBIs and three runs, as well as all three of Los Angeles’ extra-base hits. One thing that makes the Dodgers terrifying is that Mookie Betts, Max Muncy and Kyle Tucker can combine for one hit, but there is still the whole problem of Ohtani and Freeman.

Et Tu, Mike?

Freddie Freeman’s recent arc of being a visible goofball has been noted and appreciated.

Mariners Make It 8 In A Row

The Mariners have been relentless lately, picking up walk-off wins on both Sunday and Monday, and on Tuesday, extending their win streak to eight-straight with another W over the Mets. This time, there was no need for late-game heroics: Seattle scored in five-straight innings to build up an 8-3 lead, then held New York scoreless the rest of the way.

The Mets tried to keep it close, and succeeded at first: rookie right fielder Carson Benge hit a two-run shot in the top of the third to tie things 2-2, but New York didn’t have much else on offense after that.

Seattle would score one each in the third and fourth, and then in the fifth hit ‘em with the big blast. Second baseman Cole Young singled, DH Dominican Canzone followed with his own then catcher Jhonny Pereda did his best Cal Raleigh impression and hit a three-run homer to make it 7-2, Mariners.

Seattle added one more for good measure after the Mets cut the lead to 7-3 the very next inning, when center fielder Julio Rodríguez hit his 13th homer of the season and fourth in his last six games.

Rodríguez is now up to .259/.313/.466, good for a 122 OPS+, after a rough April that didn’t see him crack an OPS north of .689 even once. There are many reasons the Mariners have been better of late, and getting Rodríguez looking like he’s supposed to is one of them.

Just for good measure, the game ended on a great catch in foul territory when third baseman Colt Emerson misjudged but adjusted and still hauled in the pop up.

Seattle moves to 33-29, while the Mets fall another game back of everyone in the NL East besides the Nationals, as Washington also lost on Tuesday.

A Homer Off The Dome

Sometimes you rob three homers in one game . And sometimes a ball bounces off your head and becomes a home run because of it when you try to catch it. Such is the story of right fielder Jo Adell, who, lest the universe let you forget, does play for the Angels.

While this is embarrassing, here’s the bright side for Los Angeles and Adell: the Rockies were already up 7-0 in the fourth when this happened — TJ Rumfield shouldn’t have had a homer, not really, but the DH got a lucky bounce and it was 8-0. The Rockies wouldn’t score again after this, but the Angels would plate just two, so at least Adell’s headache didn’t cause another one, you know?

Back-To-Back-To-Back Jacks

One homer? Cool. Two homers? Twice as cool. Three homers, though? That’s not additive, it’s exponential. And the Marlins pulled off the back-to-back-to-back routine against the Nationals for their first runs of the game in the fifth inning, with all three coming off of Miles Mikolas. No. 9 hitter and catcher Joe Mack started things off with a two-run shot to center, then DH Heriberto Hernández hit one 403 feet to center. Finally, shortstop Otto Lopez got in on the action with a dinger to left, but this one went 414 feet with an exit velocity of 107.1 mph — it was the furthest and hardest hit of the trio.

Miami would go on to win, 7-3, with Mikolas responsible for six of those runs. The Marlins are in fourth place in the East, but did manage to at least put a little more distance between themselves and the Mets with the win.

Bonk

The Pirates took down the Astros, 10-6, but before getting into that there is important business to discuss: a clanger off the foul pole, off the bat of Pirates’ second baseman Brandon Lowe.

That ended up being the game-winning hit, since the Astros inevitably scored six runs and Lowe mashed that when the Pirates were at six, but before that could happen it was center fielder Oneil Cruz with the go-ahead shot in the sixth that took this from a two-run deficit to a 5-4 Pittsburgh lead with one swing of the bat.

Pirates’ starter Bubba Chandler wasn’t at his best — he’s still looking for that 16 starts into his big-league career — but five innings with three earned runs allowed on five hits and two walks did the trick, at least, and while there was an unearned run in the mix, too, it wasn’t enough to keep Pittsburgh from rallying and then piling on.

Rangers Win 5th-Straight With 3-Run 9th

First, check this throw from Cardinals’ shortstop Masyn Winn.

Ridiculous. Anyway, the Rangers were down 2-0 after four, but then scored four runs combined in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings. The problem is that St. Louis countered with two more in the bottom of the seventh, tying things at four a piece. And that’s where things stood when the Rangers came to the plate in the top of the ninth. Riley O’Brien would come on in relief of George Soriano, and things unraveled. He walked center fielder Evan Carter, then threw a wild pitch that allowed Carter to advance to second. Backstop Kyle Higashioka singled Carter to third, then DH Joc Pederson knocked the go-ahead run in with a single of his own.

Third baseman Josh Jung kept the singles party going to make it 6-4, then right fielder Brandon Nimmo made it seven runs with a sac fly. The Cardinals were shut down in the ninth, with only left fielder Nelson Velázquez even reaching base, and Texas secured its fifth-straight victory.

The Rangers are now just one game under .500 and in second place in the AL West — like with the Mariners, a tough start to the year has kept them from being what they can be, but this recent stretch might be part of a larger turnaround. The Rangers will have to keep it going a lot longer than this to prove as much, though.

Nick Kurtz Is Heating Up

Nick Kurtz hit 36 homers as a rookie for the Athletics in 2025, in just 117 games. That serious power rightfully terrified pitchers to start 2026 as they figured out how to pitch around it, which is how Kurtz is now leading the majors in on-base percentage at .440 while sitting just eight walks shy of last year’s total through 59 games. The homers are starting to come back, though, with Kurtz going deep on Tuesday for the third time in his last four games.

The 23-year-old first baseman is now up to .289/.440/.512 with 11 homers, which is over 100 points of slugging below last year’s mark but basically made up for with the extra 60 or so points of on-base percentage. As he adjusts to the adjustments, those power numbers should continue to rise, too.

Kurtz’ dinger helped the A’s defeat the Cubs, 2-1, as well: Chicago might have ended that 10-game losing streak, but the Cubs are also still just 32-29 on the season and in fourth place in a highly competitive NL Central after being in first not all that long ago.

Whoops

The tweet says it all. The Twins won anyway, 6-4, but this sequence right here was just L after L.

Guardians Get To Schlittler

Cam Schlittler has been excellent for the Yankees in his second season in the majors, and was even leading the American League in ERA coming into his matchup against the Guardians on Tuesday. That past tense was purposeful, as Schlittler finally had a rough start, allowing five runs — four earned — in just 4 ⅓ innings. His ERA shot up all the way to 1.89 — he’s been pretty great this season, and while the Yankees were waiting for Gerrit Cole to return from the IL, too.

New York’s bullpen and lineup couldn’t pick up the slack, so even though DH Paul Goldschmidt had an excellent showing, going 3-for-5 with a run and all four of the Yankees’ RBIs, it just wasn’t enough.

With the Guardians already up 6-4 in the eighth, second baseman Travis Bazzana hit a bases-clearing triple to drive in his second, third and fourth runs of the day — Bazzana had also tied the game earlier at 4-4 with a sac fly.

The Yankees dropped to 3-9 against teams over .500 this season, which is a small sample but also slightly alarming both in terms of the record and the fact New York has played the fewest games against teams over .500 of anyone in the AL by far — the Guardians, for instance, are up to 29 such games after facing the Yankees. Something to watch, is all, as New York faces more successful opponents.