Major League Baseball
Jo Adell Spectacularly Robs Mariners Of 3 Home Runs In Angels Win
Major League Baseball

Jo Adell Spectacularly Robs Mariners Of 3 Home Runs In Angels Win

Updated Apr. 5, 2026 2:17 a.m. ET

Jo Adell made three home run-robbing catches, including a spectacular leaping grab while crashing into the seats in the ninth inning, and the Los Angeles Angels held off the Seattle Mariners 1-0 on Saturday night.

Jack Kochanowicz (1-0) allowed four hits and struck out seven over 5 2/3 innings, and Zach Neto provided the only run, walloping Seattle right-hander Emerson Hancock’s fourth pitch for a 443-foot homer in the first. Angels reliever Chase Silseth escaped a two-on, no-out jam in the seventh.

J.P. Crawford led off the ninth with a drive toward the right-field corner, where Adell leaped to glove the ball, flipped over the wall and fell into the first row of seats before holding his glove up to present the catch, which was upheld after a replay review.

Adell leaped high above the yellow line on the wall to deny Cal Raleigh of a solo homer in the first and made a nearly identical catch to deny Josh Naylor of a solo homer in the eighth.

Jordan Romano, the Angels' sixth pitcher, then retired Cole Young on an infield popup and struck out Leo Rivas for his third save.

Silseth replaced Joey Lucchesi with two on in the seventh and struck Rivas looking, Luke Raley swinging and got Raleigh to ground out to second.

Kochanowicz also escaped a first-and-third, two-out jam in the first by striking out Randy Arozarena looking at an 88-mph slider and a two-on, two-out jam in the third by getting Arozarena to ground out.

The Angels backed Kochanowicz with two other super plays, left fielder Josh Lowe diving to catch Dominic Canzone’s flare in the fourth and second baseman Ozwald Peraza diving to stop Raley’s fifth-inning grounder up the middle and throwing to first.

Hancock (1-1) allowed six hits over 6 2/3 innings and struck out five after throwing six no-hit innings in his March 29 against Cleveland.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

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