Major League Baseball Boone: Dodgers' chirping at Yankees is 'annoying' Updated Mar. 26, 2025 6:59 p.m. ET

The New York Yankees lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2024 World Series, and the latter has let them hear about it ever since, with reliever Joe Kelly saying the series was a "mismatch" and Chris Taylor saying New York did something "down their leg," among other team remarks.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone, who said that the World Series loss will likely "sting forever," gave his take on members of the Dodgers bashing his ballclub on Wednesday's edition of "Breakfast Ball."

"We kind of looked at it as they beat us, and we didn't play our best. That's their right to say whatever they want. I think it's annoying. I'll say that," Boone said when asked about his thoughts on the Dodgers' chirping.

"I think it annoyed some guys, but, at the end of the day, if we want to not hear it, we got to play better, and we got to be the team standing. … I don't really think that's what should be motivating us. It should be to be the best we can possibly be, and you go to spring training to start that. Hopefully, we can get back there and punch through this time."

It was arguably the most competitive five-game World Series in MLB history. While the Yankees indeed lost in five games, they led 3-2 with two outs in the bottom of the 10th inning of Game 1 before Freddie Freeman hit a walk-off grand slam for the Dodgers. The next day, the Yankees had the bases loaded in the top of the ninth inning with one out down by two runs, but they couldn't even up the score.

Then, after winning their first game of the series in Game 4, the Yankees led the Dodgers 5-0 in the fifth inning of Game 5 before committing two errors and three defensive miscues throughout the inning, paving the way for a five-run Dodgers frame; Los Angeles went on to win the game and take the series.

In the offseason, the Yankees lost superstar outfielder Juan Soto to the New York Mets for a record $765 million contract. After losing Soto, the Yankees signed star left-hander Max Fried (eight-year, $218 million deal), traded a package that included left-hander Nestor Cortes to the Milwaukee Brewers for All-Star closer Devin Williams, acquired outfielder Cody Bellinger from the Chicago Cubs and signed veteran first baseman Paul Goldschmidt (one-year, $12.5 million deal), among other moves.

Boone, who feels that the Yankees have the "makings" of a World Series team, explained the team's perspective on their offseason maneuvers.

"In regards to Juan, we brought in Cody Bellinger and Paul Goldschmidt. Obviously, two guys that we think are going to play key roles in the middle of our lineup. I don't think you're going to replace a Juan Soto, but hopefully we do it in a lot of different areas. And not only in what Belli and Paul and what we think they can bring to our team, but we also feel like we're ready for some younger guys to emerge or continue in their growth," Boone said. "I expect Anthony Volpe to be better offensively this year. I expect Austin Wells, after finishing second in Rookie of the Year voting last year, taking another step as a leader, as a defensive stalwart and as a really good offensive catcher. Ben Rice is going to get an opportunity. Having Jazz [Chisholm] for the full season. We're going to see what Jasson Dominguez can do with a guy that has such a high ceiling.

"I think we're going to make up in a lot of different areas and be, hopefully, better for that, but we'll see. The proof will be in the pudding, but I do think we have a lot of answers in that room. We just got to make sure we answer them."

All that said, New York is beginning the 2025 season with crushing injury news, as ace and 2023 AL Cy Young Award winner Gerrit Cole will miss the entire year due to Tommy John surgery, while right-hander Luis Gil (lat strain) begins the season on the 60-day injured list and fellow starter Clarke Schmidt (shoulder) begins the season on the 15-day injured list. Elsewhere, designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton is out with an elbow injury, while infielder DJ LeMahieu nurses a left calf strain.

Boone, who signed a two-year extension in the offseason, is entering his eighth season as New York's manager. Over his seven complete seasons on the job, the Yankees are a combined 603-429, have made the postseason six times, won the AL East three times and won the AL pennant once.

The Yankees open the 2025 season at home against the Brewers on Thursday, while the Dodgers' home opener (they played the Cubs in the two-game Tokyo Series last week) is against the Detroit Tigers on Thursday night.

