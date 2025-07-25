Major League Baseball
Athletics' Nick Kurtz Becomes First MLB Rookie to Hit 4 Home Runs in a Game
Major League Baseball

Athletics' Nick Kurtz Becomes First MLB Rookie to Hit 4 Home Runs in a Game

Updated Jul. 25, 2025 11:44 p.m. ET

Nick Kurtz of the Athletics became the first rookie in MLB history to hit four home runs in a game, going deep in the second, sixth, eighth and ninth innings at Houston on Friday night.

Kurtz also singled and doubled for 19 total bases on a 6-for-6 night, becoming the second player to have four homers and six hits in a game. The other was Shawn Green for the Los Angeles Dodgers on May 23, 2002 at Milwaukee. Kurtz drove in eight runs and scored six as the Athletics beat the Astros, 15-3.

The 6-foot-5, 23-year-old slugger has 23 homers in 66 games this season. The fourth overall pick in last year's amateur draft out of Wake Forest, he made his major league debut on April 23 and hit his first homer on May 13.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Friday, Kurtz homered off each of the Astros' four pitchers: Ryan Gusto, Nick Hernandez, Kaleb Ort and Cooper Hummel. His longest drive was his third, a 414-foot solo shot off Ort in the eighth.

For his fourth homer, he hit an opposite-field line drive against Hummel to the Crawford boxes in left field. The three-run shot made it 15-2.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Major League Baseball
Athletics
share
Get more from the Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2025 MLB Trade Deadline: Biggest Needs, Player Fits For Top Contenders

2025 MLB Trade Deadline: Biggest Needs, Player Fits For Top Contenders

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Image UEFA Women's Euro 2025COPA AMÉRICA FEMENINA 2025 Image COPA AMÉRICA FEMENINA 2025
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes