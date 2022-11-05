Major League Baseball Astros win 2022 World Series, solidifying their status as a dynasty 9 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

HOUSTON – Yordan Alvarez's home run — the swing of the World Series — was nothing short of majestic. As the ball sailed 450 feet to straight-away center field, first over the head of Phillies reliever Jose Alvarado, then over the sprinting legs of Phillies center fielder Matt Vierling, and finally deposited to the deepest part of Minute Maid Park over the towering turf-covered batter's eye, the Astros had time for the euphoria to settle in.

Yordan Alvarez smashes a three-run home run to Yordan Alvarez smashed a three-run home run to put the Houston Astros ahead 3-1 against the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 of the World Series.

One of the scariest hitters in baseball devastated the Phillies' dreams and, in doing so, propelled the Astros to their second World Series championship in six years.

Alvarez entered his third at-bat of Game 6 having clubbed 37 home runs in the regular season and just two home runs in the postseason. He had gone three-plus weeks, 10 games and 42 at-bats since his most recent home run, a two-run shot that came off Mariners right-hander Luis Castillo in Game 2 of the ALDS on Oct. 13. Alvarez had faced Alvarado three previous times in this World Series, the results of which included two pop flies and one hit by pitch.

So Alvarez was overdue.

All game, it felt like the Juice Box was waiting to erupt. All series, it felt like Alvarez was waiting for that big hit. Both came to fruition in a grandiose and ear-shattering moment during a turning-point sixth inning that brought the Astros just nine outs away from another championship trophy.

As the 42,958 at Minute Maid began dreaming of a World Series parade, Alvarez's three-run home run was all the more devastating for the Phillies because manager Rob Thomson had just yanked starter Zack Wheeler — who was terrific through 5 ⅓ innings — from the game for his best high-leverage reliever in Alvarado. The lefty-lefty matchup went sideways when Alvarado left a 99 mph sinker right over the heart of the plate for Alvarez to crush to the moon.

Right away, Alvarez knew what he had just done. As he pounded his chest and locked eyes with his brethren in the Astros dugout, the cheating storyline that had attached itself to the Houston organization was on its way to being buried. Because after Alvarez's three-run home run, after Framber Valdez's phenomenal Game 6 outing, after all the Astros had been through to get to this point, no one could deny this team's talent.

Astros defeat the Phillies to win the World Series The Houston Astros become World Series Champions yet again after defeating the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6.

The Astros have finally won a championship that is unmarred by cheating. 2017's trash cans and illegal video cameras will always be remembered, but for now, they're going in the rearview mirror. This 2022 trophy can be remembered for Alvarez's swing, for Peña's historic rookie postseason, for the club's unbeatable pitching staff, and finally, for Dusty Baker's first World Series ring after a quarter-century of managing major-league teams.

There is no doubt about it now: these Houston Astros are a baseball dynasty.

Deesha Thosar is an MLB writer for FOX Sports. She previously covered the Mets for the New York Daily News. Follow her on Twitter at @DeeshaThosar .

Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more