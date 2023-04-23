Pirates call up 33-year-old Drew Maggi to major league roster
Drew Maggi sat at a hotel across the Allegheny River from PNC Park on Saturday night.
The 33-year-old infielder arrived in Pittsburgh around 7 p.m., having just been called up to the Pittsburgh Pirates from Double-A Altoona. Maggi, looking to possibly make his major league debut, reminisced as he started out at the ballpark.
"A lot of staring at the roof," Maggi said on Sunday morning. "Just kind of a lot of thought, a lot of thinking about different moments, how crazy it is. From my hotel room, I can see the stadium. A lot of just sitting in the chair, looking out, just being like, ‘Wow, I’m here.’"
Maggi was selected with outfielder Bryan Reynolds going on the Bereavement List. First baseman Ji-Man Choi was transferred to the 60-day injured list with a left Achilles strain to make room on the 40-man roster.
The Pirates are looking to cap a four-game series sweep of the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday, as Maggi hopes to play a part. He will not be part of the starting lineup.
It’s been a long road for Maggi, who has played 1,155 games across 13 minor league seasons. He was selected by the Minnesota Twins on Sept. 18, 2021, but didn’t appear in a game.
"I always believed this moment would come," Maggi said. "There was a little bit of me that was like, ‘You know what? You love playing baseball. Keep going no matter what.’ Crazy things happen in this game. So I’m very thankful that I’m here and that I get to enjoy this. I’m excited for the day."
Maggi has six hits in 31 at-bats (.194) and three RBIs with Altoona this season. He has a career .254 average with 978 hits, 45 home runs, 354 RBIs and 222 stolen bases in the minors since being drafted out of Arizona State by the Pirates in the 15th round (No. 447 overall) in 2010.
Altoona manager Callix Crabbe announced Maggi’s recall in a video the Pirates shared on Twitter.
"It with great pleasure that I get to promote my first person to the major leagues, someone that is tremendously important to this group and someone that exemplifies grit," Crabbe said in the video.
Maggi, in tears at his locker stall, received a round of applause and several hugs from teammates.
"Definitely a lot of thinking back. Was getting a lot of texts, calling my family," Maggi said. "It’s two hours on the drive. Had a lot of time. Was going through old photos, old memories and moments, just throughout my career. Pictures of my family in different cities.
"It’s been a special 24 hours. It’s been crazy. I can’t explain it. I’m very thankful for the Pirates doing this for me. It’s crazy, man. Just being here and walking through the clubhouse. It’s been a dream come true."
Reporting by The Associated Press.
