2025 World Series Schedule: Blue Jays vs. Dodgers Dates, Times

The 2025 World Series is already a classic. The Dodgers are aiming to defend their title against the Blue Jays, who'll be looking to win their first Commissioner's Trophy since 1993. The World Series is airing exclusively on FOX. You can also stream it on FOXSports.com , the FOX Sports App and FOX One .

MLB Playoff Bracket

World Series

The World Series will be a seven-game format.

Game 1: Blue Jays 11, Dodgers 4

Game 2: Dodgers 5, Blue Jays 1

Game 3: Dodgers 6, Blue Jays 5 (18 innings)

Game 4: Blue Jays 6, Dodgers 2

Game 5: Oct. 29, Blue Jays at Dodgers (8 p.m. ET, FOX)

Game 6: Oct. 31, Dodgers at Blue Jays (8 p.m. ET, FOX)

Game 7: Nov. 1, Dodgers at Blue Jays (8 p.m. ET, FOX)*

* If necessary

League Championship Series

American League Championship Series — Blue Jays win, 4-3

Game 1: Mariners 3, Blue Jays 1

Game 2: Mariners 10, Blue Jays 3

Game 3: Blue Jays 13, Mariners 4

Game 4: Blue Jays 8, Mariners 2

Game 5: Mariners 6, Blue Jays 2

Game 6: Blue Jays 5, Mariners 2

Game 7: Blue Jays 4, Mariners 3

National League Championship Series - Dodgers win, 4-0

Game 1: Dodgers 2, Brewers 1

Game 2: Dodgers 5, Brewers 1

Game 3: Dodgers 3, Brewers 1

Game 4: Dodgers 5, Brewers 1

Division Series

American League

No. 6 Detroit Tigers vs. No. 2 Seattle Mariners - Mariners win, 3-2

No. 4 New York Yankees vs. No. 1 Toronto Blue Jays - Blue Jays win, 3-1

National League

No. 4 Chicago Cubs vs. No. 1 Milwaukee Brewers - Brewers win, 3-2

No. 3 Los Angeles Dodgers vs. No. 2 Philadelphia Phillies - Dodgers win, 3-1

Wild Card Round

American League

No. 6 Detroit Tigers at No. 3 Cleveland Guardians - Tigers win series, 2-1

(Tigers will play the No. 2 seed Seattle Mariners)

No. 5 Boston Red Sox at No. 4 New York Yankees - Yankees win series, 2-1

(Yankees will play the No. 1 seed Toronto Blue Jays)

National League

No. 6 Cincinnati Reds at No. 3 Los Angeles Dodgers - Dodgers win series 2-0

(Dodgers will play the No. 2 seed Philadelphia Phillies)

No. 5 San Diego Padres at No. 4 vs. Chicago Cubs - Cubs win series, 2-1

(Cubs will play No. 1 seed Milwaukee Brewers)

2025 MLB Postseason Teams

American League

1. Toronto Blue Jays – The Blue Jays clinched the AL East for the first time since 2015. They will earned a first-round bye, and have home-field advantage through the ALCS.

2. Seattle Mariners – The Mariners clinched the AL West crown for the first time since 2001, and will have a first-round bye and home-field advantage for the ALDS.

3. Cleveland Guardians – The Guardians' improbable season comeback garners them the AL Central title and will host the team they leaped over, the Tigers, in a wild-card series.

4. New York Yankees – The Yankees clinched a wild-card spot and will now host the Red Sox in a blockbuster first-round series.

5. Boston Red Sox – The Red Sox return to the postseason for the first time since 2021. They will take on their bitter Yankees rivals in the wild-card round.

6. Detroit Tigers – The Tigers salvaged an AL Wild Card berth after a stunning late-season collapse. They will take on the AL Central champions Guardians in the wild-card series.

National League

1. Milwaukee Brewers – The Brewers secured their third straight NL Central title. They earned a bye in the first round, the NL's overall No. 1 seed and home-field advantage throughout the postseason (including the World Series).

2. Philadelphia Phillies – The Phillies clinched the NL East title for the second straight year. They also have a first-round bye, the NL's overall No. 2 seed and home-field advantage in the NLDS.

3. Los Angeles Dodgers — The Dodgers clinched the NL West title for the 12th time in the past 13 years. They will be the No. 3 seed in the NL and host the Reds in the wild-card series.

4. Chicago Clubs – The Cubs will be making their first playoff appearance since 2020 and the first in a full-length season since 2018. They will have home-field advantage in their wild-card series with the Padres.

5. San Diego Padres – The Padres clinched their fourth postseason trip in six years and head to Chicago to meet the Cubs in a wild-card series.

6. Cincinnati Reds – The Reds waited until the last day of the regular season to clinch a playoff spot. They will head out west to face the Dodgers in a wild-card series.