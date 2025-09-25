Major League Baseball
Major League Baseball
2025 MLB Playoff picture, bracket updated with four games to go
Published Sep. 25, 2025 9:08 a.m. ET
We are down to the wire in the MLB season and teams are shifting into playoff mode and setting their sights on the road to the World Series. Check out the favorites to win the World Series.
Here’s a breakdown of how the playoffs would look if the season ended the morning of September 25, 2025.
2025 MLB Playoff Picture
Who has clinched a playoff spot?
- Blue Jays
- Brewers
- Cubs
- Dodgers
- Mariners
- Padres
- Phillies
- Yankees
Division and Wild Card Races
- AL East: Yankees & Blue Jays are tied with Blue Jays holding the tiebreaker
- AL Central: Guardians are up on Tigers by 1 game and hold the tie-breaker
- AL Wild Card: Tigers are up on Astros by 1 game for the final spot
- NL West: Dogers are up on Padres by 2.5 games
- NL Wild Card: Mets are up on Reds/Diamondbacks by 1 game for the final spot
The first three seeds in each league are division winners. The next three are wild-card teams.
American League
- Toronto Blue Jays (90-68)*
- Seattle Mariners (89-69)*
- Cleveland Guardians (86-72)
- New York Yankees (90-68)*
- Boston Red Sox (87-71)
- Detroit Tigers (85-73)
ADVERTISEMENT
In the hunt:
- Houston Astros (84-74) 1 GB
Derek Jeter & Alex Rodriguez: Are Yankees built to win a World Series this year? | MLB on FOX
National League
- Milwaukee Brewers (96-63)**
- Philadelphia Phillies (93-65)**
- Los Angeles Dodgers (89-69)*
- Chicago Cubs (89-69)***
- San Diego Padres (87-72)*
- New York Mets (81-77)
In the hunt:
- Cincinnati Reds (80-78) 1 GB
- Arizona Diamondbacks (80-78) 1 GB
* clinched playoffs
** clinched division
*** clinched wild card
2025 MLB Playoff Bracket
The first and second seeds in each league receive byes to automatically reach the divisional round. Here's the bracket breakdown:
American League Seeds
- (1) Blue Jays vs. winner of (4) Yankees vs. (5) Red Sox
- (2) Mariners vs. winner of (3) Guardians vs. (6) Tigers
National League Seeds
- (1) Brewers vs. winner of (4) Cubs vs. (5) Padres
- (2) Phillies vs. winner of (3) Dodgers vs. (6) Mets
For the latest updates, check out our MLB playoff standings.
What did you think of this story?
share
recommended
-
2025 MLB Playoff picture, bracket updated after Tuesday's games
How Brewers, Phillies, Blue Jays, Mariners Can Clinch MLB Playoff Seed Wednesday
FOUR 50-HR Players?! Who Else Could Join Judge, Schwarber, Raleigh, Ohtani?
-
Last Night in Baseball: Mets Take Back Wild Card Spot, But Diamondbacks Loom
Tarik Skubal Shows Support for David Fry, Visits Him in Hospital
Yankees ‘Won’t Settle’ After Clinching Playoff Berth, Hungry For AL East Title
-
60 HRs For Big Dumper! Cal Raleigh Joins Heavy Hitters; Mariners Win AL West
Yankees Win in Walk-off Fashion, Clinch Playoff Spot
2025 MLB Contender Rankings: Where Playoff Hopefuls Stand in Final Week
Item 1 of 3
in this topic
recommended
-
2025 MLB Playoff picture, bracket updated after Tuesday's games
How Brewers, Phillies, Blue Jays, Mariners Can Clinch MLB Playoff Seed Wednesday
FOUR 50-HR Players?! Who Else Could Join Judge, Schwarber, Raleigh, Ohtani?
-
Last Night in Baseball: Mets Take Back Wild Card Spot, But Diamondbacks Loom
Tarik Skubal Shows Support for David Fry, Visits Him in Hospital
Yankees ‘Won’t Settle’ After Clinching Playoff Berth, Hungry For AL East Title
-
60 HRs For Big Dumper! Cal Raleigh Joins Heavy Hitters; Mariners Win AL West
Yankees Win in Walk-off Fashion, Clinch Playoff Spot
2025 MLB Contender Rankings: Where Playoff Hopefuls Stand in Final Week
Item 1 of 3