Major League Baseball 2025 MLB Playoff picture, bracket updated with four games to go Published Sep. 25, 2025 9:08 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

We are down to the wire in the MLB season and teams are shifting into playoff mode and setting their sights on the road to the World Series . Check out the favorites to win the World Series.

Here’s a breakdown of how the playoffs would look if the season ended the morning of September 25, 2025.

2025 MLB Playoff Picture

Who has clinched a playoff spot?

Blue Jays

Brewers

Cubs

Dodgers

Mariners

Padres

Phillies

Yankees

Division and Wild Card Races

AL East: Yankees & Blue Jays are tied with Blue Jays holding the tiebreaker

AL Central: Guardians are up on Tigers by 1 game and hold the tie-breaker

AL Wild Card: Tigers are up on Astros by 1 game for the final spot

NL West: Dogers are up on Padres by 2.5 games

NL Wild Card: Mets are up on Reds/Diamondbacks by 1 game for the final spot

The first three seeds in each league are division winners. The next three are wild-card teams.

American League

ADVERTISEMENT

In the hunt:

Derek Jeter & Alex Rodriguez: Are Yankees built to win a World Series this year? | MLB on FOX Derek Jeter, Alex Rodriguez and the "MLB on FOX" Crew discussed whether they believed the New York Yankees are built to win the World Series this year after the MLB trade deadline.

National League

In the hunt:

* clinched playoffs

** clinched division

*** clinched wild card

2025 MLB Playoff Bracket

The first and second seeds in each league receive byes to automatically reach the divisional round. Here's the bracket breakdown:

American League Seeds

(1) Blue Jays vs. winner of (4) Yankees vs. (5) Red Sox

(2) Mariners vs. winner of (3) Guardians vs. (6) Tigers

National League Seeds

(1) Brewers vs. winner of (4) Cubs vs. (5) Padres

(2) Phillies vs. winner of (3) Dodgers vs. (6) Mets

For the latest updates, check out our MLB playoff standings .

What did you think of this story?

share

Get more from the Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more