Major League Baseball 2025 MLB Odds: Can Brewers Continue Red-Hot Moneyline Streak? Published Aug. 15, 2025 9:25 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Milwaukee has been on an absolute heater lately.

And with that, bettors who haven't gotten on the Brewers' bandwagon might want to consider doing just that.

Milwaukee is on a 12-game winning streak. Their last loss was on July 30 to the Cubs.

Just how good could the winnings have been had you consulted your crystal ball at the beginning of the month?

Placing a $100 wager at DraftKings Sportsbook on Milwaukee's moneyline at the start of the streak and then rolling over the winnings for the last 12 contests would have you up almost $51k.

It's worth noting that three of the four teams Milwaukee faced over the last two weeks — Washington, Atlanta and Pittsburgh — have losing records. The New York Mets, at 64-56, are the only above-.500 club the Brewers battled since Aug. 1.

Friday night, the Brewers attempt to keep the dream alive when they play Cincinnati (64-58).

Let's look at the odds for Friday's matchup, as well as other markets for the surging Brewers at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Aug. 15.

Brewers @ Reds (6:40 p.m., ET, Apple TV)

Run Line: Brewers -1.5 (Brewers favored to win by more than 1.5 runs, otherwise Reds cover)

Moneyline: Brewers -144 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.94 total); Reds +118 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21.80 total)

Total Runs Over/Under: 9 by both teams combined

ADVERTISEMENT

Other Brewers Odds:

Brewers vs. Reds Series Winner

Brewers: -125 (bet $10 to win $18 total)

Reds: -105 (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)

World Series

+800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

National League

+380 (bet $10 to win $48 total)

NL Central

-750 (bet $10 to win $11.33 total)

Record 100+ Regular Season Wins

-130 (bet $10 to win $17.69 total)

Can Milwaukee keep its winning streak alive tonight against Cincinnati?

Is wagering on Milwaukee's moneyline a good bet to make the rest of the way?

FOX Sports MLB writer Rowan Kavner, who placed the Brewers No. 1 in his most recent power rankings, certainly believes so.

"Remember when the Brewers started the year 25-28? Well, they’ve won 48 of their last 64 games since then and are playing like they’ll never lose again," Kavner wrote.

"In a season in which few elite teams have really separated themselves, Milwaukee is playing at a level above everyone else. Since the break, the Brewers have as many sweeps (four) as total losses (four)."

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account , and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

What did you think of this story?

share