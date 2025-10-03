Major League Baseball 2025 MLB Divisional Round Odds: Back Yankees in 4, Dodgers in 5 Published Oct. 3, 2025 5:36 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2025 MLB wild-card round was exactly that — wild.

Three of the four wild-card series went to three games, and now it's time for the divisional round.

The Tigers saved face after blowing a 15.5-game lead in the American League Central, defeating the division champion Guardians to advance. The Yankees also dispatched of a division rival, beating the Red Sox in a dramatic three-game series.

In the National League, the Dodgers made quick work of the over-matched Reds, while the Cubs outlasted the Padres in a low-scoring but competitive series.

With four exciting series on tap, let’s take a look at each one, with a prediction for every matchup.

Tigers vs. Mariners

The Mariners won the season series against the Tigers 4-2, and similar success here would put Seattle one step closer to its first-ever World Series appearance.

The Tigers can likely arrange their rotation to have Cy Young favorite Tarik Skubal available for Game 2 and a potential Game 5, (if it gets that far). This means that, if they can win his starts, they would just need to figure out a way to win one more game to advance.

It’s certainly possible, but it’s hard to overlook how flawed the Tigers looked in the final half of the season, and the Mariners are a talented, well-balanced team that will have a meaningful home-field advantage. I like Seattle to move on.

PICK: Mariners (+320) to win in four games

Yankees vs. Blue Jays

The Yankees and Blue Jays finished with the same regular-season record, but the American League East came down to the final day and ultimately went to the Blue Jays. That was thanks to an 8-5 regular season head-to-head record.

Now, they meet again.

While the Yankees don’t have their pitching lined up coming off of the wild-card series, they will have ace Max Fried slated for Game 2, and if they can get a split in Toronto, they will be in good shape to close things out at home.

Despite having the same record, the Yankees outscored their opponents by 167 total runs this year, while the Jays were only +77 in run differential.

I like the Yankees to get to the ALCS for the second consecutive season.

PICK: Yankees (+290) to win in four games

Brewers vs. Cubs

This is another battle of division rivals, and while the Brewers are National League Central champs, the Cubs won the head-to-head season series, 7-6. Despite having the best record in baseball, the Brewers are only the slightest of favorites in this series — a matchup the oddsmakers have pegged as pretty much a coin toss.

I can’t disagree with those odds. I think this goes to a fifth and deciding game, but I’ll give the Brewers the edge with home-field advantage.

PICK: Brewers (+390) to win in five games

Dodgers vs. Phillies

This will be perhaps the most exciting series of this round, with the winner becoming the likely favorite to go to and win the World Series at the end of the month.

The Phillies celebrated in Dodgers Stadium once already this year, clinching the National League East with a September victory over the Dodgers. Can they do it again?

This, much like the other National League series, is a toss-up. The emergence of Roki Sasaki to shore up a shaky Dodgers bullpen and the absence of Phillies’ ace Zack Wheeler is enough to give me the slightest edge to the defending World Champs.

PICK: Dodgers (+425) to win in five games

Will Hill, a contributor on the Bear Bets Podcast, has been betting on sports for over a decade. He is a betting analyst who has been a host on VSiN, as well as the Goldboys Network.

