Major League Baseball 2024 MLB odds: Craig Counsell, AJ Hinch favored to win Managers of the Year Updated Mar. 29, 2024 9:56 a.m. ET

The Chicago Cubs' Craig Counsell and the Detroit Tigers' AJ Hinch enter the MLB season as the favorites to win Managers of the Year.

Counsell is entering his first season with the Cubs as the betting favorite (+550) to win the National League Manager of the Year, while Hinch is looking to continue building a young Tigers roster, one that he was able to lead to a second place finish in the AL Central in 2023.

His odds also opened at +550.

Both managers will have a tall task at hand: leading teams that are in the middle of a playoff drought back to October baseball.

Chicago hasn't made it to the postseason since 2020. Detroit hasn't made it since 2014.

Let's see how the early Manager of the Year odds stack up.

2024 NL Manager of the Year odds: *

Craig Counsell, Chicago Cubs: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

David Bell, Cincinnati Reds: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Rob Thomson, Philadelphia Phillies: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Oliver Marmol, St. Louis Cardinals: +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)

Dave Roberts, Los Angeles Dodgers: +950 (bet $10 to win $105 total)

Pat Murphy, Milwaukee Brewers: +950 (bet $10 to win $105 total)

Brian Snitker, Atlanta Braves: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Mike Shildt, San Diego Padres: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)



2024 AL Manager of the Year odds: *

AJ Hinch, Detroit Tigers: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Matt Quatraro, Kansas City Royals: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Kevin Cash, Tampa Bay Rays: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Stephen Vogt, Cleaveland Guardians: +950 (bet $10 to win $105 total)

Scott Servais, Seattle Mariners: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Ron Washington, Los Angeles Angels: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Alex Cora, Boston Red Sox: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

Brandon Hyde, Baltimore Orioles: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

Aaron Boone, New York Yankees: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

* odds as of 3/29/24

Counsell led the Milwaukee Brewers for nine seasons, leading them to a first-place finish in the NL Central last season.

Counsell led Milwaukee to playoff appearances in five of the last six years.

Tied with the Los Angeles Angels, Detroit currently has the longest active playoff drought among all MLB teams.

However, the Tigers finished second in the AL Central last season.

