Major League Baseball 2024 MLB odds: 3 bets to make before Opening Day Published Mar. 14, 2024 10:27 a.m. ET

By Will Hill

FOX Sports MLB Betting Analyst

MLB's Opening Day is just a few weeks away, and everyone is hoping to get off to a hot start.

And when I say everyone, I don't only mean the managers and players — I include us bettors, too.

Yes, the baseball season is a marathon, and the ability to withstand its peaks and valleys is a key to any long-term success for both players and bettors.

But given all of that, who wouldn't want to break out of the gate with a quick winning streak?

With that in mind, I've got some early best bets to make before Opening Day that might help your 2024 MLB betting season be a profitable one.

Let's dive in.

Wyatt Langford AL Rookie of the Year

Not only did the Texas Rangers win the World Series last October, but they also had the luxury of picking fourth in the draft a few months prior to holding up the trophy.

The rich are about to get richer, as that pick was used on University of Florida standout Wyatt Langford.

Langford hit .360 in 200 minor league at-bats after getting drafted last summer, reaching base in nearly half of his plate appearances.



This followed his final year at Florida, where he hit .373 with 21 home runs and a .498 on base percentage.

It’s unclear if he will start the season with the Rangers, but Langford will eventually be inserted into a stacked lineup with the likes of Corey Seager, Adolis Garcia and Marcus Semien.

With that much surrounding talent, he will have plenty of RBI opportunities, and will not have the pressure to carry the team by his lonesome. Granted, he will have plenty of competition for this award from his own teammate Evan Carter, who was ultra-impressive in his debut season last year, but is still eligible for ROY honors.

But Carter is as low as only 3-to-1, while Langford is 8-to-1, which is why my money is on him.

The defending champs might be even better this year with all of their young exciting talent, and adding Langford to the mix will make life miserable for opposing pitchers.

PICK: Wyatt Langford (+800 at Bet Rivers) to win AL Rookie of the Year

Yankees to Win American League East

Last season, the Yankees missed the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

A lack of offense, as well as a lengthy absence by star slugger Aaron Judge, were too much to overcome despite a Cy Young season from Gerrit Cole.

That offense was addressed this offseason in the form of Juan Soto, a 3-time All-Star who hit 35 home runs a year ago, on top of a league-best 132 walks. Soto has a career on-base percentage of .410, and his power will be a perfect match with a Yankee Stadium that is favorable to left-handed hitters.

With Judge and Soto, the Yankees have two of the top five hitters in baseball. They also have an enhanced lefty presence with the acquisition of Alex Verdugo and the eventual return of top prospect Jasson Dominguez.

With Cole at the top of the rotation, and a revitalized offense, +165 is a good number.

The Orioles already have some health issues in their rotation, many of the Rays' key contributors from last season are unavailable this year, and the Jays have shown an inability to get over the hump in this division.

The Yankees haven’t hung a World Series banner since 2009, and anything short of that will be considered a failure. However, they are a good bet to win the East.

PICK: Yankees (+165 at DraftKings) to win AL East

NY Mets Under 81.5 Win Total

While things are looking up for the Yankees, fans on the other side of town might be in for a long summer.

The Mets won 101 games two years ago, but 2023 was a different story.

The 75-87 campaign was a disaster before it even started, with star closer Edwin Diaz getting hurt weeks before Opening Day in the World Baseball Classic, an injury that sidelined him for the season.

The Mets went on to trade former Cy Young winners Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer, and are staring at a rebuild.

Their one quality starting pitcher is Kodai Senga, and he will not be ready for the start of the season due to shoulder fatigue, leaving the rest of the rotation in the hands of Jose Quintana, Luis Severino, Adrian Houser and other uninspiring names.

In a division where they’ll have to see the Braves and Phillies a combined 28 times, as well as a Marlins team that made the playoffs a year ago and an improving Nats squad 14 times each, the Mets' lack of arms in the rotation will prevent them from finishing over .500.

Under is the way to go here.

PICK: Mets (-110 at DraftKings) Under 81.5 wins

Will Hill, a contributor on the Bears Bets Podcast, has been betting on sports for over a decade. He is a betting analyst who has been a host on VSiN, as well as the Goldboys Network.

