2023 MLB Playoffs live updates: Rangers-Orioles, Twins-Astros
2023 MLB Playoffs live updates: Rangers-Orioles, Twins-Astros

Updated Oct. 8, 2023 4:17 p.m. ET

Playoff baseball plows ahead Sunday, as the American League presents a double showcase featuring the Texas Rangers against the Baltimore Orioles, and Minnesota Twins vs. the Houston Astros.

Texas got a Game 1 win behind a massive homer from star rookie Josh Jung, plus a clutch collective performance from its bullpen. Game 2 features a lefty vs. righty matchup on the mound, as Texas' Jordan Montgomery takes on rookie Grayson Rodriguez.

Meanwhile in Houston, Yordan Alvarez looked unflappable in Game 1, as he mashed two big homers to push the Astros past Minnesota, 4-6. José Altuve also smacked a solo shot of his own. Framber Valdez will look to continue Houston's hot pitching start, and follow Justin Verlander's six-strikeout performance from Saturday. He'll be up against Minnesota's Pablo Lopez.

Texas Rangers vs. Baltimore Orioles

PREGAME

Catching up with Gunnar

Just ahead of Game 2, AL Rookie of the Year frontrunner Gunnar Henderson spoke with FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal.

Still to come:

Minnesota Twins vs. Houston Astros (8:03 p.m. ET)

Mon 12:03 AM
MLB
RUN LINE
TO WIN
TOTAL
Minnesota Twins
MIN
Houston Astros
HOU

 

