2023 MLB odds: Corey Seager, Ronald Acuna Jr. are ALCS, NLCS MVP favorites Updated Oct. 11, 2023 5:55 p.m. ET

As the AL and NL divisional series continue to heat up, it won't be long before ALCS and NLCS champions are crowned — and along with that, ALCS and NLCS MVPs.

Corey Seager and Ronald Acuna Jr. are currently the favorites to take home the awards in the two leagues.

Seager's odds sit at +700 in the ALCS, while Acuña Jr. is at +750 in the NLCS.

Let's dive into the rest of the odds.

ALCS MVP ODDS*

Corey Seager, Rangers: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Yordan Alvarez, Astros: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Jose Altuve, Astros: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Kyle Tucker, Astros: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Adolis Garcia, Rangers: +1300 (bet $10 to win $140 total)

Evan Carter, Rangers: +3100 (bet $10 to win $320 total)



NLCS MVP ODDS*

Ronald Acuna Jr., Braves: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Austin Riley, Braves: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Corbin Carroll, Diamondbacks: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Matt Olson, Braves: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Bryce Harper, Phillies: +1300 (bet $10 to win $140 total)

Christian Walker, Diamondbacks: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

* as of 10/11/23

Corey Seager smashes a solo home run to give Rangers an early lead over Orioles Corey Seager launched a solo home run to give the Texas Rangers a 1-0 lead over the Baltimore Orioles in Game 3 of the ALDS.

The Rangers clinched a berth in the ALCS on Tuesday after completing a sweep of the Baltimore Orioles. So far, through five playoff games, the 29-year-old Seager has been a stat-stuffer. He has six hits, six runs, three RBIs, one homer, two stolen bases and has only struck out twice. He's also drawn 11 walks.

After the game, Seager discussed the Rangers' success — they are 5-0 so far this postseason — giving credit to his teammates and the Texas pitching.

"This is a team game, especially in the playoffs. With the way we've thrown the baseball, and the way our guys have absolutely competed in the batters' box … it's just a whole team effort. We're playing good baseball.

" … It's not me."

