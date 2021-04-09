PGA Tour
The 2021 Masters Tournament: Top Moments from Day 2

48 mins ago

The Masters Tournament started off strong with an entertaining first day.

The course played tough out of the gate and many of the stars struggled under the conditions. But not Justin Rose, who shot 6-under over a stretch of eight holes on the way to a 65, taking a four-stroke lead at 7-under for the opening round.

What will they do for an encore? Check out the top moments from Day 2 of the Masters:

Dominant early

Bernd Wiesberger has set the tone early for the day with what can only be described as birdie fever.

Surging ahead

The top of the Masters' leaderboard was a crowded affair early on, but Justin Rose sat alone in first place after this birdie at the par-5 hole.

He finished the day with a solid, if unspectacular round, leaving the course with the lead.

Making a move

Justin Thomas is making his move up the standings after an impressive stretch at Amen corner.

He is now tied for third place.

Cameron Smith is also making his presence felt after an impressive round that saw him go 7-under.

Almost an ace

Xander Schauffele nearly put it in off the tee at No. 6, settling for an easy birdie as he moved up the leaderboard.

