Marc Leishman, Bryson DeChambeau Share LIV Golf Adelaide Lead After Round 1

Marc Leishman has fond memories of Ripper GC winning on home soil two years ago at LIV Golf Adelaide. He’d love to see what it feels like to loft the individual trophy this week at The Grange.

Leishman, the elder statesman of the all-Australian Rippers, produced the opening round’s only bogey-free score, a 6-under 66 that left him sharing the lead with Bryson DeChambeau. The Crushers GC captain created his own memorable moment Thursday by making birdie despite topping his tee shot on the par-5 10th.

The 4Aces GC celebrated its signing of Anthony Kim by taking a two-shot lead in the team competition, with Kim and captain Dustin Johnson each carding 5-under 67s that has them sharing third place individually.

While the Rippers enjoyed the team win in 2024 in LIV Golf’s first-ever team playoff, none of the Australians have claimed the individual title in front of the record-setting crowds that show up each year. Leishman is hoping to build on the momentum from last week’s season opener in Riyadh when Elvis Smylie won in his league debut while leading Ripper to the team victory.

"I was part of the team win in 2024, and that felt like winning a major for me," the 42-year-old Leishman said. "It was pretty awesome to have so many people that were equally as happy to celebrate with. I think an Australian winning here would be massive."

Leishman took advantage of the par 5s on the back half of his round, making birdies at holes 7, 9 and 10 while also holing some key par putts to keep his card clean despite the windy conditions.

"I made the putts that kept momentum going, which I think is important when it’s windy like today," he said. "You’ve got a gettable golf course, but it can also jump up and grab you."

Wind wasn’t the reason why DeChambeau topped his tee shot at the 529-yard 10th. His line drive hit the ground immediately off the tee, then bounced off the cart path but still traveled 245 yards. Despite a scuff mark on his ball, he hit a perfect 3-wood 288 yards to the green, then two-putted from 30 feet for birdie.

"Last time I did that was the 2021 Players Championship off the 4th tee box and it cost me The Players," DeChambeau said. "I’ve done it before. But that shot was more of a thin shot. [Thursday] I just hit too far down on the ball. I actually struck it nicely. It was a perfect strike right into the tee box. It was awesome. Got to make sure I don’t hit it with too negative an attack angle next time."

Before the round, the 4Aces announced that Kim was joining their lineup, filling the vacancy left by Patrick Reed’s departure before the season. Kim has been an independent Wild Card player since returning to professional golf after a 12-year absence to join LIV Golf. Thursday was the first time he wore 4Aces apparel.

"Still getting used to it," he said.

After closing with five birdies in his last eight holes, Kim certainly made a terrific first impression with his new team. He led the field in Greens in Regulation and Strokes Gained Approach on Thursday.

"I think he looks good in an Aces uniform," said Johnson, whose own round included two eagles. "Obviously he plays good in it too."

The 4Aces lead by two strokes over Torque GC, RangeGoats GC and the Rippers, who finished ninth a year ago in their title defense. Leishman said the team learned a tough lesson on how to navigate all the hometown commitments before the tournament starts.

"I think we’ve done a really good job this week, sort of managing commitments and keeping everything really efficient, keeping practice efficient, feeling well-prepared and rested," Leishman said. "Hopefully that will help me at the end of the week."

TOP OF THE LEADERBOARDS

Individual Top 10

T1 (-6) – Bryson DeChambeau, Crushers (66); Marc Leishman, Ripper (66)

T3 (-5) – Dustin Johnson, 4Aces (67); Anthony Kim, 4Aces (67)

T5 (-4) – Jon Rahm, Legion XIII (68); Abraham Ancer, Torque (68); Graeme McDowell, Smash (68); Joaquin Niemann, Torque (68)

T9 (-3) – Jason Kokrak, Smash (69); John Catlin, Cleeks (69); Sebastian Munoz (69); Josele Ballester, Fireballs (69); Tyrrell Hatton, Legion XIII (69); Brendan Steele, HyFlyers (69); Peter Uihlein, RangeGoats (69); Miguel Tabuena, Wild Card (69); Ben Campbell, RangeGoats (69); Dean Burmester, Southern Guards (69)

Team Top 3

1 (-10) – 4Aces GC (Johnson 67, Kim, 67, Detry 71, Pieters 73)

T2 (-8) – Torque GC (Ancer 68, Niemann 68, Muñoz 69, Ortiz 75)

T2 (-8) – RangeGoats GC (Campbell 69, Uihlein 69, Wolff 70, Watson 72)

T2 (-8) – Ripper GC (Leishman 66, Herbert 71, Smylie 71, Smith 72)

ROUND 1 NOTES

AK THE NEWEST ACE: Anthony Kim said his decision to join the 4Aces instead of remaining an independent Wild Card player was based in large part on his new teammates – captain Dustin Johnson and Belgians Thomas Pieters and Thomas Detry.

"I’m just one day in, but obviously I wouldn’t have accepted to be on the team if I didn’t like all three of the guys," said Kim. "I’ve gotten to play with Thomas [Pieters] now quite a bit, and just being around guys that I want to hang out with off the golf course is the reason I chose to be on a team because obviously I had the option to stay Wild Card.

"Honored to be a part of the team, and I think as I get better, the team will have more chances to win."

Last week in Riyadh, Kim produced his best result in 25 career LIV Golf starts with a tie for 22nd, and now he’s tied for third in Adelaide after shooting 67 on Thursday.

"I know he’s been working really hard on his game," said Johnson. "I’ve seen the progression over the last couple years, so we’re excited to have him. I know he’s excited to be part of the team. I think he’s only going to keep getting better. Obviously had a really nice round today, too. It was a really nice signing this morning."

TABUENA JOINS LEAGUE: Miguel Tabuena was named as the Wild Card player for the remainder of the season, becoming the first player from the Philippines to compete full-time on LIV Golf. Tabuena fills the spot vacated by Kim’s move to the 4Aces.

The 31-year-old Tabuena finished third in the season-long 2025 International Series rankings, just missing securing a full-time spot that goes to the top two players. Last week in Riyadh, he was a reserve player called into action by the 4Aces, who finished third.

"This opportunity proves that The International Series is a real pathway to LIV Golf," said Tabuena, who shot an opening-round 3-under 69 that left him tied for ninth. "I didn’t earn the automatic spot straight away, but I played well across the season, and the LIV team saw that. It shows that if you compete on the Asian Tour and perform in The International Series, doors can open."

RIPPER REPORT: How the all-Australian team fared in Thursday’s opening round:

Marc Leishman – Shares the lead after a bogey-free 6-under 66

Elvis Smylie – Last week’s winner in Riyadh shot a 1-under 71 with three birdies midway in his round, leaving him tied for 26th

Lucas Herbert – Also shot a 1-under 71

Cameron Smith – The Ripper captain bounced back from a tough start (three bogeys to begin his round) to shoot an even-par 72

DEFENDING CHAMPS: Torque GC Captain Joaquin Niemann opened with a 4-under 68 to start the title defense of his individual crown, leaving him in a four-way tie for fifth. Niemann’s win last year in Adelaide was the first of a record-setting five individual wins last year.

Fireballs GC, the defending team champions, are tied for ninth, 11 shots off the lead. Josele Ballester led the team with a 3-under 69.

WATERING HOLE: RangeGoats GC Captain Bubba Watson produced the closest tee shot to the pin Thursday at The Watering Hole, the famed par-3 12th at The Grange that reflects the tournament’s party vibe. Watson’s tee shot finished 3 feet from the pin for birdie.

Korean Golf Club’s Danny Lee had the second closest shot, to 5 feet and also made birdie. In 10 career rounds at The Grange, Lee has now birdied the 12th five times, most of any LIV Golf player.

DATES CONFIRMED FOR 2027: LIV Golf Adelaide will have a new venue and a new spot on the schedule next year. The 2027 event will be played March 18-21 at Kooyonga Golf Club.

The first two years of LIV Golf Adelaide were played in April before the tournament moved to February last year.

"Doing it in March is important for us," said Peter Malinauskas, the Premier of South Australia. "It fits strategically in the calendar right well. Weather is a variable. Like the weather this weekend looks really good, but it's going to be pretty hot on Sunday. Just mathematically, your odds improve in March. Of course there are never any guarantees, but strategically for the state, we think March works well.

"It also speaks to a time of the year where the anticipation has started to grow with the Masters. The golf season globally is more underway in March than it is at this time of year."

STATS LEADERS

Round 1

Driving Distance: Josele Ballester, 322.4-yard avg.

Longest Drive: Josele Ballester, 335.7 yards (17th hole)

Driving Accuracy: Bryson DeChambeau, Joaquin Niemann, 78.57% (11 of 14)

Greens in Regulation: Anthony Kim, 88.89% (16 of 18)

Scrambling: Marc Leishman (4 of 4), Dean Burmester (4 of 4), 100%

Fewest Putts: Abraham Ancer, 24

Bogey-free rounds: Marc Leishman (66)

This piece is courtesy of Mike McAllister in partnership with LIV Golf.