2025 LIV Golf Singapore odds, predictions: Favorites, picks from the field

LIV Golf tees it up for its fourth event of the 2025 season with LIV Golf Singapore ( coverage begins Thursday at 9 p.m. ET on FOX Sports ).

The tour returns to Singapore Golf Club for a third consecutive season with its elite field of 54 players competing on the award-winning Serapong course. Fireballs GC, captained by Sergio Garcia , have won back-to-back tournaments to move atop the team points standings.

Garcia comes off his second LIV Golf individual title, winning in Hong Kong by three strokes, and now leads the Individual Championship standings. He is the 11th different player and the Fireballs are the fifth different team in LIV Golf history to lead the points standings.

HyFlyers GC Captain Phil Mickelson enters Singapore off his first LIV Golf career podium finish, a third place in Hong Kong, and is a career-best 12th in Individual points.

Reigning LIV Golf Team Champions Ripper GC, captained by Cameron Smith , return as the defending Singapore team champions.

Smash GC Captain Brooks Koepka is the defending individual champion, having captured the fourth of his five LIV Golf individual wins last season.

Tournament Info

When: March 14-16

Where: Sentosa Golf Club (The Serapong), Singapore

Competition: Three rounds/54 holes of stroke play

Field: 54 players — 13 teams of four players each, and two wild cards

Shotgun Start local time:

Rd. 1, 9:15 a.m. (9:15 p.m. ET Thursday)

Rd. 2, 9:15 a.m. (9:15 p.m. ET Friday)

Rd. 3, 9:05 a.m. (9:05 p.m. ET Saturday)

2025 Team Standings (through Hong Kong):

1. Fireballs GC – 72.00

2. Legion XIII – 62.00

3. Ripper GC – 34.00

4. Stinger GC – 25.50

5. Torque GC – 25.00

6. Crushers GC – 24.00

7. RangeGoats GC – 22.00

8. HyFlyers GC – 18.66

9. 4Aces GC – 5.66

10. Majesticks GC – 5.16

11. Cleeks GC – 4.00

12. Iron Heads GC – 0.00

13. Smash GC – 0.00

Defending champions: Brooks Koepka (individual), Ripper GC (team)

Favorites

Jon Rahm is the current favorite at +650, and will look to maintain his streak of top-10 finishes in every LIV Golf start that he's completed. He was also the favorite Hong Kong, and went on to finish T-6th at -11. Rahm's Legion XIII team enters the tournament second in team points standings after a win in Riyadh, a second-place finish in Adelaide, and T-5th in Hong Kong.

As mentioned above, Koepka is the defending champion at Singapore— and currently has the fifth best odds to win at +1400. Koepka's current Smash teammate Talor Gooch won the individual title in Singapore in 2023 while leading his former team RangeGoats GC to the team title.

LIV Golf's Young Guns, including 22-year-old newcomers Tom McKibbin (Legion XIII), Luis Masaveu (Fireballs GC) and Yubin Jang (Iron Heads GC), already are making an impact early in their LIV Golf careers, with Masaveu making a key final-hole birdie to secure the Fireballs' victory in Hong Kong.

LIV Golf: Singapore Odds & Field (FanDuel, as of March 13)

Jon Rahm: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Joaquin Niemann: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Tyrrell Hatton: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Bryson DeChambeau: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Brooks Kopeka: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Sergio Garcia: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Cameron Smith: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Dean Burmester: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

David Puig: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Patrick Reed: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Abraham Ancer: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Tom McKibbin: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Lucas Herbert: +2900 (bet $10 to win $300 total)

Sebastian Munoz: +2900 (bet $10 to win $300 total)

Marc Leishman: +2900 (bet $10 to win $300 total)

Paul Casey: +2900 (bet $10 to win $300 total)

Louis Oosthuizen: +3300 (bet $10 to win $340 total)

Cameron Tringale: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Carlos Ortiz: +4100 (bet $10 to win $420 total)

Talor Gooch: +4100 (bet $10 to win $420 total)

Peter Uihlein: +4100 (bet $10 to win $420 total)

Adrian Meronk: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Harold Varner: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Anirban Lahiri: +5500 (bet $10 to win $560 total)

Thomas Pieters: +6500 (bet $10 to win $660 total)

Richard Bland: +6500 (bet $10 to win $660 total)

John Catlin: +6500 (bet $10 to win $660 total)

Kevin Na: +6500 (bet $10 to win $660 total)

Ben Campbell: +6500 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Dustin Johnson: +6500 (bet $10 to win $420 total)

Phil Mickelson : +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Branden Grace: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Charl Schwartzel: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Caleb Suratt: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Mito Pereira: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Sam Horsfield: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Long-shot bets to make

Golf is one of the best sports to bet on long-shots to win, as there have been several instances of huge underdogs winning major tournaments. For the opening LIV event in Singapore, there are several big name players with some real value from a wagering standpoint.

Here are a couple of bets worth sprinkling some cash on:

Patrick Reed: +2200

Louis Oosthuizen: +3300

Dustin Johnson: +6500

Phil Mickelson: +8000

Bubba Watson: +17000

