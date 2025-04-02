LIV Golf 2025 LIV Golf Miami odds, predictions: Favorites, picks from the field Updated Apr. 2, 2025 7:26 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

FOX Sports Research

LIV Golf is back this week, with the first event on American soil of the season. Fifty-four players will enter the tournament in Miami, with the iconic Blue Monster Course at Doral serving as playing field.

Last year's individual winner, Dean Burmester sits fifth in the individual rankings this season while his team — Stingers GC — reside in sixth. The league's individual leader is Torque GC's Joaquin Niemann (84.66 points), just ahead of Legion XIII's Jon Rahm in second (66.7).

Players and teams will be competing for a $25 million purse in Miami, with the three-day event kicking off Friday at 12:15 p.m. at Trump National Doral, with coverage on FOX Sports.

Favorites

Rahm opened as the favorite at +600, as he looks to continue his streak of top-10 finishes on the LIV tour. Right behind him is Niemann at +650, who snagged his second LIV win of the season and the fourth of his career. He also recently mentioned that Miami will serve as a good test for the Masters on April 7th. In third is Bryson DeChambeau at +950, who will look to improve his recent play. While he did finish 10th in Singapore, he came in 20th in Hong Kong and 18th in Adelaide.

2025 Team Standings (through Singapore)

1. Fireballs GC – 104.00

2. Legion XIII – 86.00

3. Torque GC – 36.00

4. Ripper GC – 34.00

5. Crushers GC – 32.00

6. Stinger GC – 29.50

7. RangeGoats GC – 22.00

8. 4Aces GC – 21.66

9. HyFlyers GC – 20.66

10. Majesticks GC – 5.16

11. Cleeks GC – 4.00

12. Smash GC – 1.00

13. Iron Heads GC – 0.00

LIV Golf: Miami Odds & the field (FanDuel, as of April 2)

Jon Rahm: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Joaquin Niemann: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Bryson DeChambeau: +950 (bet $10 to win $105 total)

Tyrrell Hatton: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

Sergio Garcia: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Brooks Kopeka: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Dean Burmester: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

David Puig: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Cameron Smith: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Abraham Ancer: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Patrick Reed: +2600 (bet $10 to win $270 total)

Louis Oosthuizen: +2600 (bet $10 to win $270 total)

Tom McKibbin: +2600 (bet $10 to win $270 total)

Sebastian Munoz: +2600 (bet $10 to win $270 total)

Carlos Ortiz: +2900 (bet $10 to win $300 total)

Lucas Herbert: +2900 (bet $10 to win $300 total)

Paul Casey: +2900 (bet $10 to win $300 total)

Dustin Johnson: +2900 (bet $10 to win $300 total)

Cameron Tringale: +3700 (bet $10 to win $380 total)

Ben Campbell: +4100 (bet $10 to win $420 total)

Marc Leishman: +4100 (bet $10 to win $420 total)

Adrian Meronk: +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)

Peter Uihlein: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Anirban Lahiri: +5500 (bet $10 to win $560 total)

Richard Bland: +6500 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Thomas Pieters: +6500 (bet $10 to win $660 total)

Jason Kokrak: +6500 (bet $10 to win $660 total)

Harold Varner III: +7000 (bet $10 to win $710 total)

Talor Gooch: +7000 (bet $10 to win $710 total)

Charl Schwartzel: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Matthew Wolff: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Caleb Suratt: +8500 (bet $10 to win $860 total)

Phil Mickelson: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

John Catlin: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Kevin Na: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Sam Horsfield: +12000 (bet $10 to win $1,210 total)

Bubba Watson: +12000 (bet $10 to win $1,210 total)

Long-shot bets to make

Golf is one of the best sports to bet on long-shots to win, as there have been several instances of huge underdogs winning major tournaments. For LIV Miami, there are several big name players with some real value from a wagering standpoint.

Here are a couple of bets worth sprinkling some cash on:

Cameron Smith: +2200

Louis Oosthuizen: +2600

Dustin Johnson: +2900

Adrian Meronk to finish Top 10: +220

Talor Gooch to finish Top 10: +360

Patrick Reed to finish Top 5: +360

