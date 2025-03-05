LIV Golf 2025 LIV Golf Hong Kong odds, predictions: Favorites, picks from the field Published Mar. 5, 2025 11:30 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

LIV Golf resumes its 2025 season with its Hong Kong event this weekend ( coverage begins Thursday at 11 p.m. ET on FS1 ).

Hong Kong Golf Club, established in 1889, has been a fixture in professional golf for more than six decades.

The club has hosted the Hong Kong Open since 1959 and is currently part of the 2024 Asian Tour schedule as one of the 10 International Series tournaments.

The Hong Kong Open is one of just three events in the history of golf to be played at the same venue for more than 60 years.

Fireballs GC's Abraham Ancer won the inaugural LIV Golf Hong Kong in 2024 in a three-man playoff against Ripper GC Captain Cameron Smith and Crushers GC's Paul Casey.

Favorites

Jon Rahm is the favorite at +550, and will look to maintain his streak of top-10 finishes in every LIV Golf start that he's completed. Rahm's Legion XIII team enters Hong Kong atop the team points standings after a win in Riyadh and second-place finish in Adelaide.

Ancer is currently +1900 to win the event this year, but Crushers GC took home the team title in 2024.

Cleeks GC's Adrian Meronk , the winner in Riyadh, enters as the Individual points leader and is +3300 to win, with Adelaide champion Joaquin Niemann , the Torque GC captain, in third place behind Rahm and currently +650 to win.

2025 Team Standings (through Adelaide)

1. Legion XIII – 56.00

2. Fireballs GC – 40.00

3. Crushers GC – 24.00

4. Ripper GC – 20.00

5. RangeGoats GC – 20.00

6. Torque GC – 18.00

7. Majesticks GC – 5.16

8. 4Aces GC – 4.66

9. HyFlyers GC – 4.66

10. Cleeks GC – 4.00

11. Stinger GC – 1.50

12. Iron Heads GC – 0.00

13. Smash GC – 0.00

LIV Golf Hong Kong odds and field (FanDuel, as of March 5)

Jon Rahm: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Joaquin Niemann: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Tyrrell Hatton: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Bryson DeChambeau: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Cameron Smith: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Brooks Kopeka: +1900 (bet $10 to win $200 total)

Abraham Ancer: +1900 (bet $10 to win $200 total)

Sergio Garcia: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

David Puig: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Patrick Reed: +2600 (bet $10 to win $270 total)

Dean Burmester: +2900 (bet $10 to win $300 total)

Tom McKibbin: +3100 (bet $10 to win $320 total)

Louis Oosthuizen: +3100 (bet $10 to win $320 total)

Lucas Herbert: +3100 (bet $10 to win $320 total)

Marc Leishman: +3100 (bet $10 to win $320 total)

Carlos Ortiz: +3100 (bet $10 to win $320 total)

Paul Casey: +3300 (bet $10 to win $340 total)

Adrian Meronk: +3300 (bet $10 to win $340 total)

Sebastian Munoz: +3600 (bet $10 to win $370 total)

Anirban Lahiri: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Cameron Tringale: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Ben Campbell: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Talor Gooch: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Peter Uihlein: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Richard Bland: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Charl Schwartzel: +6500 (bet $10 to win $660 total)

Sam Horsfield: +6500 (bet $10 to win $660 total)

Dustin Johnson: +6500 (bet $10 to win $660 total)

Harold Varner: +6500 (bet $10 to win $660 total)

Thomas Pieters: +6500 (bet $10 to win $660 total)

Caleb Suratt: +6500 (bet $10 to win $660 total)

Branden Grace: +7500 (bet $10 to win $760 total)

Kevin Na: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Jason Kokrak: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Henrik Stenson: 8500 (bet $10 to win $860 total)

Yubin Jang: +11000 (bet $10 to win $1,110 total)

Matthew Wolff: +11000 (bet $10 to win $1,110 total)

Long-shot bets to make

Golf is one of the best sports to bet on long-shots to win, as there have been several instances of huge underdogs winning major tournaments. For the opening LIV event in Hong Kong, there are several big name players with some real value from a wagering standpoint.

Here are a couple of bets worth sprinkling some cash on:

Brooks Kopeka: +1900

Sergio Garcia: +2200

Patrick Reed: +2600

Louis Oosthuizen: +3100

Sergio Garcia to finish Top 5: +300

Dustin Watson to finish Top 10: +310

Phil Mickelson to finish Top 10: +1100

