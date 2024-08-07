PGA Tour 2024 Wyndham Championship odds, predictions: Favorites, picks from the field Updated Aug. 7, 2024 3:52 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

By Vik Chokshi

FOX Sports Gambling Lead

We nearly hit gold at the Olympics last week with outright bets on Tommy Fleetwood and Hideki Matsuyama. Unfortunately for us, Fleetwood and Matuyama, Scottie Scheffler continued his legendary year with an amazing final round to capture the gold medal.

While there aren't any more medals to give out, the PGA Tour rolls on this week with some of the game's best golfers heading to Greensboro, North Carolina, for the Wyndham Championship.

The tournament will be played at Sedgefield Country Club, a par 70 measuring 7,127 yards with bermudagrass greens.

ADVERTISEMENT

As for betting on this event, we've got you covered with everything you need, from the odds to best bets.

Let's dive into the action.

FAVORITES

Many of the golfers we saw in Paris won't be in North Carolina, most notably, Scheffler. With several big names out of the field, Sungjae Im is the clear-cut favorite to win the event at +1200.

Last year's winner, Lucas Glover, is a long-shot bet at +10000.

One thing to keep in mind is that the FedEx Cup playoffs are next week. Some studs are looking to move up in the rankings, while there are some players trying to earn their way in.

Now that we teed off with the basics, let's approach the top favorites and my portfolio for this tournament.

Sungjae Im: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Si Woo Kim: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Billy Horschel: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Shane Lowry: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Brian Harman: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Davis Thompson: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Christiaan Bezuidenhout: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Cameron Young: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Aaron Rai: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Akshay Bhatia: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

*Odds as of 8/7

LONG-SHOT OUTRIGHT BETS TO MAKE

If you follow me on Twitter or read this column, you know I love betting on golf long shots (+1500 to +2000 or longer). There's just something thrilling about holding a lottery ticket deep into Sunday. It also presents you with multiple hedging opportunities if you want to eliminate some of your risks.

A lot of my bets this week are based on course history and form, so here are a couple of guys worth sprinkling pizza money on:

Cameron Davis +4500Eric Cole +7000Ben Griffin +8000Troy Merritt +30000

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience PGA Tour

share