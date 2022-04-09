PGA Tour 2022 Masters Round 3: Tiger Woods in action at Augusta National 28 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Masters continues with the top 50 golfers in action for Round 3 on Saturday.

2022 Masters: Everything you need to know

Five-time winner Tiger Woods , who had been out of competitive action since his devastating car accident 14 months ago, entered the third round tied for 19th place at 1-over par overall after shooting 2-over par in Round 2 on Friday and 1-under par in Round 1 on Thursday , where he finished tied for 10th place.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler was atop the leaderboard heading into the third round after finishing 5-under par on Friday and 8-under par overall — five strokes above the rest of the field.

Here are the top moments from Saturday's third round (with Woods' round at the top!).

Eye of the Tiger

Tiger's got that look in his eyes, as he tees off in Round 3.

Reversal of fortune

After bogeying to open the day, Tiger birdied the second hole to pull back to even through two.

THE REST OF THE FIELD

Curved

Check out the curve on this drive from Cameron Champ:

Stay tuned for more updates!

