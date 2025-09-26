PGA Tour
Ryder Cup Locations: Future locations, dates from now until 2037
PGA Tour

Ryder Cup Locations: Future locations, dates from now until 2037

Published Sep. 26, 2025

The Ryder Cup is booked well into the next decade, with prestigious venues lined up across the United States and Europe. Here's a look at every confirmed future Ryder Cup host course:

Ryder Cup Locations and Dates

  • 2027 (46th edition): Adare Manor (Adare, Ireland)
  • 2029 (47th edition): Hazeltine National Golf Club (Chaska, Minnesota)
  • 2031 (48th edition): Camiral Golf & Wellness (Costa Brava, Catalonia, Spain)
  • 2033 (49th edition): Olympic CLub, Lake Course (San Francisco, California)
  • 2035 (50th edition): Not yet awarded
  • 2037 (51st edition): Conogressional Country Club, Blue Course (Bethesda, Maryland)

What is the 2025 Ryder Cup schedule?

Below is the full slate of events and how to watch. All times Eastern.

Wednesday, September 24

  • Opening Ceremony: 4–5 p.m. (Golf Channel, Peacock)
Friday, September 26

  • Morning Foursomes: 7:10 a.m.–12 p.m. (USA Network, Peacock)
  • Afternoon Four-Balls: 12:25 p.m.–6 p.m. (USA Network, Peacock)

Saturday, September 27

  • Morning Foursomes: 7:10 a.m.–12 p.m. (NBC, Peacock)
  • Afternoon Four-Balls: 12:25 p.m.–6 p.m. (NBC, Peacock)

Sunday, September 28

  • Singles Matches: 12:02 p.m.–6 p.m. (NBC, Peacock)
  • Closing Ceremony immediately following play (NBC, RyderCup.com)
