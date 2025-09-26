PGA Tour
PGA Tour
Ryder Cup Locations: Future locations, dates from now until 2037
Published Sep. 26, 2025 4:20 p.m. ET
The Ryder Cup is booked well into the next decade, with prestigious venues lined up across the United States and Europe. Here's a look at every confirmed future Ryder Cup host course:
Ryder Cup Locations and Dates
- 2027 (46th edition): Adare Manor (Adare, Ireland)
- 2029 (47th edition): Hazeltine National Golf Club (Chaska, Minnesota)
- 2031 (48th edition): Camiral Golf & Wellness (Costa Brava, Catalonia, Spain)
- 2033 (49th edition): Olympic CLub, Lake Course (San Francisco, California)
- 2035 (50th edition): Not yet awarded
- 2037 (51st edition): Conogressional Country Club, Blue Course (Bethesda, Maryland)
What is the 2025 Ryder Cup schedule?
Below is the full slate of events and how to watch. All times Eastern.
Wednesday, September 24
- Opening Ceremony: 4–5 p.m. (Golf Channel, Peacock)
ADVERTISEMENT
Friday, September 26
- Morning Foursomes: 7:10 a.m.–12 p.m. (USA Network, Peacock)
- Afternoon Four-Balls: 12:25 p.m.–6 p.m. (USA Network, Peacock)
Saturday, September 27
- Morning Foursomes: 7:10 a.m.–12 p.m. (NBC, Peacock)
- Afternoon Four-Balls: 12:25 p.m.–6 p.m. (NBC, Peacock)
Sunday, September 28
- Singles Matches: 12:02 p.m.–6 p.m. (NBC, Peacock)
- Closing Ceremony immediately following play (NBC, RyderCup.com)
What did you think of this story?
share
recommended
-
2025 Ryder Cup Pairings: Full List of First Pairings Announced
2025 Ryder Cup LIV Golfers: Full List of Players
Ryder Cup winners: Complete list of champions
-
Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's Ryder Cup Expert Picks, Best Bets
Ryder Cup: How to Watch, What's at Stake, Betting Odds
2025 Ryder Cup Power Rankings: How All 24 Players Stack Up
-
How to Bet 2025 Ryder Cup: Team USA vs. Team Europe
Item 1 of 3
in this topic
recommended
-
2025 Ryder Cup Pairings: Full List of First Pairings Announced
2025 Ryder Cup LIV Golfers: Full List of Players
Ryder Cup winners: Complete list of champions
-
Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's Ryder Cup Expert Picks, Best Bets
Ryder Cup: How to Watch, What's at Stake, Betting Odds
2025 Ryder Cup Power Rankings: How All 24 Players Stack Up
-
How to Bet 2025 Ryder Cup: Team USA vs. Team Europe
Item 1 of 3