2021 Open Championship: How to watch, key golfers, predictions and more

This year’s fourth and final men's golf major is upon us.

After the pandemic caused the event to be canceled last year, the 149th Open Championship returns Thursday, and for the first time in a decade, it's being held at Royal St George's Golf Club in the UK.

Here is everything you need to know.

What is the Open Championship?

The Open Championship, also referred to as The Open or British Open, is the oldest PGA Tour golf tournament in the world. The four-day event is open to both professional and amateur golfers, by invitation or qualification.

Where is it?

England's Royal St. George’s made its debut as an Open venue in 1894 as the first course outside of Scotland to host the championship, and this will be the 15th time the Kent links have hosted the prestigious event.

Royal St. George’s is a quirky course known for its "humps and bumps" that send golf balls bouncing in countless directions, so golfers will certainly have their work cut out for them.

In fact, Tiger Woods’ first tee shot there in 2003 led to the first lost ball of his professional career, per the PGA.

Which golfers should I keep an eye on?

More than 156 golfers – including 30 former major champions – make up this year's Open Championship field. The group includes recent Open champions Shane Lowry, who won the 148th Open in Northern Ireland in 2019, Jordan Spieth (2017), Rory McIlroy (2014) and Phil Mickelson (2013). Also competing are reigning U.S. Open champion Jon Rahm, former U.S. Open winners Bryson DeChambeau (2020) and Dustin Johnson (2016), and Brooks Koepka.

Other players to keep an eye on include Louis Oosthuizen, who boasts three top-three finishes in his last four major starts – including runner-up at the PGA and the U.S. Open – and Viktor Hovland, the first Norwegian to win on both the PGA and European Tour.

You should also watch out for Lee Westwood, Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas and Patrick Reed, who are expected to be some of the top finishers in this year's Open, according to Golf Digest.

Who is missing from The Open field?

Bubba Watson and Zach Johnson are two marquee names missing out this week due to COVID-19 protocols. On Sunday, Watson revealed he will not be traveling overseas as a result of contact tracing, while Johnson withdrew due to a positive test result.

The 2017 Players Championship winner Si Woo Kim and former PGA Tour Rookie of the Year Sungjae Im are two top-50 players skipping The Open to focus on the upcoming Olympics, per Golf.com.

Also missing The Open is Woods as he recovers from injuries sustained in a single-car accident in February. This will be the third time in the 15-time major champion's career that he will miss all four majors in a single season.

Who is the favorite?

Rahm is hot off a U.S. Open win in June and a seventh-place finish at the Scottish Open this month. He's also currently the No. 2 player in the world and the frontrunner for the title at this year's Open (+700 on FOX Bet), followed by McIlroy and Koepka (each is +1600).

How do I place my bets?

The Open is a great chance to get in on the action with FOX Bet . Jon Rahm is a heavy betting favorite at +800 (meaning a $10 wager wins you $80, plus your $10 back), while golf's favorite feuding duo,Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau, are +2000 and +3000, respectively.

Where can I watch?

Golf Channel will air the first two rounds on Thursday and Friday and carry the early action on Saturday and Sunday, with NBC taking over for the conclusion of the third and final rounds.

Here is the complete 2021 Open Championship TV schedule:

Thursday: 4 a.m. - 3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Friday: 4 a.m. - 3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Saturday: 5-7 a.m. ET (Golf Channel); 7 a.m. - 3 p.m. ET (NBC)

Sunday: 4-7 a.m. ET (Golf Channel); 7 a.m. - 2 p.m. ET (NBC)

