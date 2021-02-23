Tiger Woods Tiger Woods crash update: Golf star in stable condition, report says 17 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Golf star Tiger Woods was seriously injured in a single-car accident Tuesday morning in Los Angeles County, authorities said.

Officials say Woods' SUV crashed into a median around 7 a.m. while navigating a stretch of road that is known for accidents in suburban Los Angeles. It then crossed two oncoming lanes and rolled several times before coming to rest on its side, according to the Associated Press.

Woods was found conscious and responsive. While his vehicle was badly damaged, the airbags deployed and the interior of the car remained bascially intact, giving Woods "a cushion to survive the crash," according to Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva.

The LA County Sheriffs Dept. initially stated Woods was extricated from the vehicle with the "jaws of life," but that statement was later contradicted by firefighters.

Woods' injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. According to Woods’ agent, Mark Steinberg, the 15-time major champion sustained multiple leg injuries in the crash and was undergoing surgery, and an NBC News report said that he was in stable condition at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center.

In a news conference Tuesday afternoon, an official stated they checked for any odor of alcohol or other signs Woods was under the influence of a substance, but did not find any signs of impairment.

Sheriff's Deputy Carlos Gonzalez, who was the first authority to arrive, says the particular stretch of road where Woods crashed is a "trouble spot" where drivers often exceed the speed limit, and is a "hot spot for traffic collisions." He added the fact Woods was wearing a seatbelt "greatly increased the likelhood that it saved his life."

Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident.

Woods, 45, was in Los Angeles over the weekend as host of the Genesis Invitational at Riviera, where he presented the trophy. He was to spend Monday and Tuesday filming with Discovery-owned GOLFTV, with whom he has an endorsement contract. A tweet Monday showed him with comedian David Spade.

According to Golf Digest, also owned by Discovery, the TV shoot was on-course lessons for celebrities, such as Spade and former NBA star Dwyane Wade. Woods did not play.

Woods' last major victory came at the 2019 Masters. On Sunday, he expressed some doubt as to whether he would be able to play in the 2021 Masters in April after undergoing his fifth back surgery over the winter.

"God I hope so," he said Sunday of whether he would play at Augusta, citing concerns over his back injuries.

The sports world reacted with shock in the wake of the accident, with many expressions of support and prayers pouring in on social media.

