Golf world reacts to Jon Rahm's dramatic U.S. Open victory

It was just two weeks ago that Jon Rahm was hit with some bad news: He had to withdraw from the Memorial Tournament after testing positive for COVID-19. At the time, he held a 6-stroke lead with just one round to go.

Fortunately, he is now healthy. He's also now the U.S. Open champion.

"I’m a big believer in karma," Rahm said after his victory Sunday. "And after what happened a couple weeks ago, I stayed really positive, knowing big things were coming. I didn’t know what it was going to be, but I knew we were coming to a special place. I got my breakthrough win here [at Torrey Pines], and it’s a special place for my family. The fact that my parents were able to come, I got out of COVID protocol early, I just felt like the stars were aligning."

It is Rahm’s first victory at a major, and he is the first Spaniard to win the U.S. Open.

"This was definitely for Seve [Ballesteros] ," Rahm said of the Spanish golf legend who won the Masters twice and the British Open three times but never won the U.S. Open.

While Rahm might chalk his victory up to karma, his shot-making on the back nine – where most of the other competitors struggled – proved to be the difference.

Rahm shot a 4-under 67, his best round of the tournament, on the final day. He made five birdies and just one bogey Sunday and shot 3-under over his final 10 holes.

Best of all, he finished birdie-birdie on his final two holes to catch and then pass second-place finisher Louis Oosthuizen. They were not tap-in birdie putts, either.

On No. 17, Rahm read the break perfectly, nestling the ball home to move into a tie for the lead.

Then, on No. 18, he drained another tough one to move to 6-under and into sole possession of first.

Reactions were immediate, as observers sensed that something special had happened.

Rahm then watched as Oosthuizen finished his round, and when the South African was unable to catch him, he was finally able to celebrate.

Rahm’s victory generated a host of reactions across the golf world. Here are some of our favorites.

