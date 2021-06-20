PGA Tour Top Moments: U.S. Open's final round 20 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The U.S. Open had a crowded leaderboard as the final round took shape on Sunday at Torrey Pines.

One of them was defending champion Bryson DeChambeau, as well as Louis Oosthuizen, who finished second in the event in 2015. Rory McIlroy, who won it in 2011, was also in the mix, along with Jon Rahm and Dustin Johnson.

What a Father's Day treat!

Here are the top moments from the major's final round.

It's been a long time since a Canadian held a final-round lead in a major, making Sunday a special day for Mackenzie Hughes.

Phil Mickelson was not in contention, finishing his final round tied for 63rd. But he did have some fun highlights and said of the setup: "It’s the best I’ve ever seen."

Justin Thomas is making his move towards the top of the leaderboard, with back-to-back birdies to pull within three shots back.

Thomas isn't the only one with birdie fever on the course either, with Jon Rahm joining the party as well.

While Thomas and Rahm have had their moments, so has Brooks Koepka, moving two back on the leaderboard.

And it is becoming crowded at the top, with Russell Henley retaking a share of the lead.

But the highlight of the day so far is from, none other than, Scottie Scheffler.

