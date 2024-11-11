College Football
Wisconsin football adviser Jack Del Rio resigns after OWI arrest, crash
College Football

Wisconsin football adviser Jack Del Rio resigns after OWI arrest, crash

Updated Nov. 11, 2024 3:10 p.m. ET

Jack Del Rio, a senior adviser to Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell and a former NFL coach, was arrested and cited for operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a crash in Madison, Wisconsin on Friday.

On Monday, Fickell announced that the 61-year-old Del Rio would be resigning from his position with the Badgers.

"He’s going to move forward, and he’s going to resign and move on," Fickell said. "It’s a tough situation. Decisions that all of us have to be able to take full responsibility for. So that’s what Jack will do, and we’ll continue to move forward."

Madison police said Del Rio was arrested early Friday for a first-offense OWI after a vehicle he was driving hit a stop sign and broke a fence before resting in a yard. Police said Del Rio was walking away from the area and showed signs of impairment when they arrived at 12:35 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Del Rio came to Wisconsin in August after spending the last four years as the Commanders' defensive coordinator. He was fired 12 games into the 2023 season. He also held coordinator roles with the Panthers (2002) and the Broncos (2012-14).

Del Rio had a 93-94 record in a 12-year NFL head coaching career that included stints with the Jaguars (2003-11) and the Raiders (2015-17). He played linebacker in the NFL from 1985-95 after a stellar college career at USC.

Wisconsin (5-4, 3-3 Big Ten) has lost its past two games heading into Saturday's home matchup with No. 1 Oregon (10-0, 7-0, No. 1 CFP).

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
College Football
Wisconsin Badgers
share
Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: AP Top 25: Oregon remains No. 1; Georgia, Miami (Fla.) drop out of top 10

AP Top 25: Oregon remains No. 1; Georgia, Miami (Fla.) drop out of top 10

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and Tournaments2024 NFL Power Rankings Image 2024 NFL Power RankingsNFL Scores NFL Scores
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes