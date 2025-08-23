College Football Which 10 Players Have The Most Single-Season All-Purpose Yards in FBS History? Published Aug. 24, 2025 7:56 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Ashton Jeanty had one of the best seasons for a running back in 2024, rushing for a near-record 2,601 yards. In terms of all-purpose yards, though, the Boise State product's dominant season fell short of making the record books.

In fact, Jeanty's 2024 campaign isn't one of the top 10 seasons in terms of all-purpose yards in FBS history. He only had 138 receiving yards and recorded just one kick return.

That said, here are the 10 players who recorded the most all-purpose yards in a single college football season.

10 Players With The Most Single-Season All-Purpose Yards in FBS History

10. Troy Edwards: 2,784 in 1998

Troy Edwards had a performance for the ages against Nebraska in 1998.

Edwards had one of the greatest seasons for a wide receiver in 1998 — including posting one of the greatest games of all time. He had 21 catches for an NCAA-record 405 yards against Nebraska that year, as the Louisiana Tech product also set the record for most touchdown receptions in a single season (27) that year, too.

9. Kevin Smith: 2,809 in 2007

Kevin Smith emerged as one of the best running backs in the nation at UCF. (Photo by A. Messerschmidt/Getty Images)

During his consensus All-American season in 2007, the UCF running back rushed for 2,567 yards on 5.7 yards per carry and 29 touchdowns. He had 30 all-purpose touchdowns that season and fell just 62 yards short of Barry Sanders' long-standing rushing yards record.

8. Jeremy Maclin: 2,833 in 2008

Jeremy Maclin was dominant at Missouri. (Photo by Mike Ransdell/Kansas City Star/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

After an All-American season in 2007, Maclin had an even better year in 2008. He averaged 202.4 all-purpose yards per game that year, recording 102 receptions for 1,260 yards and 13 touchdowns. When you add his returning numbers from that season (1,280 yards and two touchdowns), Maclin had 17 total touchdowns.

7. Tavon Austin: 2,910 in 2012

While he primarily played wide receiver at West Virginia, Tavon Austin had a few outings at running back. (Photo by Nate Shron/Getty Images)

Dealing with injuries at running back in 2012, Austin was able to add some yardage to his all-purpose total on the ground late in the season. Most notably, he ran for 344 yards in West Virginia's game against Oklahoma that year, being a surprise installation at running back. He also had 82 receiving and 146 return yards in that game, giving him 572 all-purpose yards in a single performance.

6. Chris Johnson: 2,960 in 2007

Before becoming a star with the Titans, Chris Johnson was a star at ECU. (Photo by Nick de la Torre/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)

Johnson is one of a handful of running backs who have rushed for 2,000 yards in a single season. Johnson rushed for 1,423 yards on six yards per carry in his final season at East Carolina, but he did nearly as much damage as a returner, posting 1,009 yards on kickoffs in 2007.

5. Rashaad Penny: 2,974 in 2017

Rashaad Penny was arguably one of the best returners in NCAA history. (Photo by Kent Horner/Getty Images)

At San Diego State, Penny emerged as one of the best special teams players in the nation throughout his college career. He owns the FBS record for most kick return touchdowns (seven), but it was his emergence as a running back that got him on this list. He ran for 2,248 yards on an astonishing 7.8 yards per carry in 2017.

4. Ryan Benjamin: 2,995 in 1991

Benjamin was arguably one of the first gadget players in college football history. During his best year at Pacific, the running back also threw over 50 passes, but it was his prowess as a runner that landed him on this list, rushing for over 1,500 yards in 1991.

3. Antonio Andrews: 3,161 in 2012

Antonio Andrews was able to shine at Western Kentucky. (Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images)

Andrews rushed for just over 1,700 yards in back-to-back seasons in 2012 and 2013. In the 2012 season, the Western Kentucky product had over 1,000 return yards.

2. Barry Sanders: 3,250 in 1988

Barry Sanders arguably had the greatest season of all time in 1988. (Photo by Heinz Kluetmeier /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

Arguably the best season for any player in college football history, Sanders recorded 3,250 all-purpose yards in just 11 games. His 222 rushing yards in the Holiday Bowl that season don't count towards the NCAA's official records. Still, his 2,628 rushing yards are the most for any player in a single season in NCAA history.

1. Christian McCaffrey: 3,864 in 2015

Christian McCaffrey's dominance at RB, WR and returner earned him the No. 1 spot on this list. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Before he was torching opposing NFL defenses in a variety of ways, McCaffrey had a year for the ages with Stanford in 2015. He rushed for 2,019 yards on six yards per carry and eight touchdowns. He had 45 receptions for 645 yards and five touchdowns. As a returner, he recorded 1,070 yards on kickoffs and 130 yards on punts, posting two return touchdowns. Yet, he still didn't win the Heisman that year, losing to Alabama's Derrick Henry.

