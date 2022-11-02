College Football Were TCU Horned Frogs snubbed in initial CFP rankings? 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

TCU football coach Sonny Dykes had a simple yet impactful quote before his team’s win over West Virginia that speaks volumes to the landscape of college football.

"People have a hard time seeing past the brands," Dykes said.

After the College Football Playoff committee released its initial CFP rankings for the 2022 season Tuesday night, it’s hard to image a scenario where Dykes wouldn’t double-down on his comment.

Despite a perfect 8-0 record, which includes four consecutive wins over ranked teams in the month of October and a scoring margin of +17, the Horned Frogs checked in at No. 7 in the CFP rankings.

FOX Sports college football analyst Joel Klatt took exception with where TCU landed in the initial rankings, which he addressed on the latest episode of his podcast, "The Joel Klatt Show."

"TCU got absolutely hosed in the first playoff rankings," said Klatt, who had TCU at No. 5 in his latest rankings. "This team is undefeated in the deepest conference in the country.

"The simple fact is this: If TCU were Oklahoma or Texas with the same résumé, they would be no less than No. 4. This is brand bias at its finest."

Klatt’s stance speaks to what Dykes was referencing ahead of his team’s game last weekend. Despite TCU's perfect record and success against some of the top-ranked programs in the nation, big brands such as Clemson — which has just two top-20 wins — and Alabama — which already has a loss on its resume – are ranked ahead of the Horned Frogs.

Compared to the likes of Tennessee (1), Ohio State (2), Georgia (3), Clemson (4), Michigan (5) and Alabama (6), TCU simply doesn’t have the same brand recognition, which according to Klatt, should not play a factor in the CFP rankings.

"I don’t think it’s right that we let history dictate how we view these teams this year," Klatt explained. "Is it right to judge Sonny Dykes in his first year at TCU against the Deshaun Watson team that won a national title?

"I don’t think that’s right, but that’s clearly what happened because this is blue-blood bias."

Klatt points out that TCU has two wins — over Oklahoma State and Kansas State — better than Clemson has, a better strength of schedule overall and a better quarterback.

Max Duggan, who entered the year as the team’s backup, is in the midst of an outstanding season and currently carries the seventh-best odds to take home the Heisman Trophy, per FOX Bet.

On the other side, Clemson starter DJ Uiagalelei is coming off the worst statistical game of his season and was benched in favor of true freshman Cade Klubnik in the team’s 27-21 come-from-behind victory over Syracuse.

"It doesn’t make much sense to me, except for the fact that Clemson is, right now, a blue blood," Klatt said of the Tigers being ranked ahead of the Horned Frogs. "They have a national championship on display. That carries the day."

