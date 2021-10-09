College Football College football week 6 top plays: Oklahoma-Texas, Arkansas-Ole Miss, more 19 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 6 of the college football season is already off to a fast start.

Already in action, Heisman Trophy hopeful Spencer Rattler and the No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners are taking on No. 21 Texas. And in Oxford, Mississippi, Matt Corral and No. 17 Ole Miss are facing the No. 13 Arkansas Razorbacks.

In the afternoon, No. 2 Georgia is taking on No. 18 Auburn and No. 4 Penn State takes on No. 3 Iowa in FOX's "Big Noon Kickoff"!

Here are the top moments from Saturday's action.

No. 6 Oklahoma vs. No. 21 Texas

Starting early

Texas' Xavier Worthy caught this quick screen out, and took it 75 yards to the house … on the game's first play.

Early … and often

After a blocked punt, Bijan Robinson plowed this short run into the end zone to put the Longhorns up 14-0.

On the board

Joshua Moore reeled in his first TD catch of the season for Texas.

Double up

Moore went deep again for TD No. 2!

Caleb!

OU's backup QB Caleb Williams came in for a fourth-down conversion. He found pay dirt on his first carry to bring the Sooners within two possessions, 28-14.

Robinson continued to dominate, breaking off this impressive run. Texas built a 38-20 halftime lead.

Backup magic

Williams replaced Rattler in the second and injected life into the Sooners with this creative TD.

Oklahoma trailed 41-30 after three quarters.

No. 13 Arkansas at No. 17 Ole Miss

Home cookin'

Arkansas' KJ Jefferson opened scoring with a short scamper

Rabble-rousers

Matt Corral and Dontario Drummond hooked up for this 75-yard bomb to knot things at 14.

2 for two

Corral's second TD of the day came on this pylon dive:

And he's fought through some vicious hits thus far.

Ole Miss led 21-14 at the half. It scored all its points in the second quarter.

Snoop n' score

Snoop Conner broke a 24-24 tie in the third with this rumble big rumble

Verticality

Jefferson answered for the Razorbacks by jumping … literally into the end zone. That tied the tally at 31.

Things were all even at 31 heading into the fourth.

No. 2 Georgia at No. 18 Auburn

Still to come!

No. 4 Penn State at No. 3 Iowa

Still to come!

THE BEST OF THE REST:

Big play Bears

Baylor opened its affair against West Virginia with a 75-yard game breaker from Tyquan Thornton.

The Bears led the Mountaineers 28-10 at halftime.

The Nailor show

Michigan State's Jalen Nailor punched it in on back-to-back 63-yarders, before scoring on a 65 yard TD catch.

Nailor scored three times in the first half. The Spartans led 21-13 after two.

From way out

Kenneth Walker deked and duped his way to a 94 yard TD – longest in Michigan State history.

And he did it in style.

Have a day, Olave

Ohio State's Chris Olave was undeniable. Even a pass interference call couldn't stop him from hauling in this TD grab.

The Buckeyes led 56-17 after the third quarter.

