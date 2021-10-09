Oklahoma Sooners Oklahoma star QB Spencer Rattler benched in Red River Showdown, freshman Caleb Williams shines 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Red River Showdown has yet to become an all-around enjoyable tradition for Spencer Rattler.

For the second consecutive season, Oklahoma's star quarterback found himself on the bench during the Sooners' annual matchup with rival Texas – but the 2021 edition of the rivalry game didn't have the silver lining that Rattler enjoyed during the 2020 edition.

Last season, Rattler had passed for 977 yards, 10 touchdowns and four interceptions through the first three weeks of the season, completing 75% of his passes in the process. So heading into Oklahoma's Week 4 tilt with Texas, naturally, more huge numbers were expected.

But the first half had different ideas.

Rattler struggled early and was brought to the sidelines by head coach Lincoln Riley in the second quarter, with backup Tanner Mordecai taking over the offense after Rattler appeared to be hurt.

However, the then-redshirt freshman Rattler returned to start the second half and led the Sooners to an epic 53-45 win in four overtimes, finishing the day 23-for-35 passing for 209 yards, three touchdowns and one pick. He also tacked on 51 rushing yards and a rushing TD.

Including the win over Texas, the Sooners finished the season on an eight-game win streak, led by Rattler, who passed for 3,031 yards, 28 TDs and seven picks on the season.

With that, expectations were high for Rattler entering 2021 – very high.

Rattler's pace to begin the season was solid, but not astronomical. The Sooners won their first five games, with their QB completing 76.3% of his passes for 1,260 yards, 10 TDs and four INTs.

But once again, it was all about the Red River Showdown. And unfortunately for Rattler, his struggles continued against the Texas rivals.

Rattler completed eight of 15 passes for 111 yards, but turned the ball over twice in the first half on Sunday via an interception and a fumble, leading to him being pulled in favor of freshman Caleb Williams late in the second quarter, with the Sooners trailing 28-17.

After entering the contest, Williams led a furious comeback – Texas led 41-23 at the 2:45 mark of the third quarter – pulling off an impressive win for the Sooners.

Williams finished the day 16-for-25 passing for 212 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also rushed the ball four times for 88 yards and a score.

Quarterback controversy much?

It's clear Riley has a crucial decision on his hands heading into Week 7, with the Sooners remaining undefeated by the skin of their teeth behind the remarkable play of Williams.

For now, let's see what the internet has to say about the QB options in Oklahoma:

