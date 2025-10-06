College Football Undefeated College Football teams 2025: 15 unbeaten teams heading into Week 7 Published Oct. 6, 2025 10:15 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

We’ve reached Week 7 of the college football season, and the number of unbeaten teams continues to shrink. Only 15 programs remain perfect after another weekend of upsets and close calls. The College Football Playoff picture is starting to take shape, but these teams are still chasing perfection. Here’s every remaining undefeated team, listed alphabetically:

Undefeated College Football Teams

Undefeated Teams by Conference

SEC - 4 teams

Big Ten - 3 teams

American - 3 teams

ACC - 2 teams

Big 12 - 2 teams

Mountain West - 1 team

