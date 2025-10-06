College Football
Undefeated College Football teams 2025: 15 unbeaten teams heading into Week 7
Undefeated College Football teams 2025: 15 unbeaten teams heading into Week 7

Published Oct. 6, 2025 10:15 a.m. ET

We’ve reached Week 7 of the college football season, and the number of unbeaten teams continues to shrink. Only 15 programs remain perfect after another weekend of upsets and close calls. The College Football Playoff picture is starting to take shape, but these teams are still chasing perfection. Here’s every remaining undefeated team, listed alphabetically:

Undefeated College Football Teams

  1. BYU
  2. Georgia Tech
  3. Indiana
  4. Memphis
  5. Miami
  6. Missouri
  7. Navy
  8. North Texas
  9. Ohio State
  10. Ole Miss
  11. Oklahoma
  12. Oregon
  13. Texas A&M
  14. Texas Tech
  15. UNLV

Undefeated Teams by Conference

  • SEC - 4 teams
  • Big Ten - 3 teams
  • American - 3 teams
  • ACC - 2 teams
  • Big 12 - 2 teams
  • Mountain West - 1 team

Brady Quinn and Matt Leinart highlight most impressive freshman QB's in CFB | Big Noon Kickoff

