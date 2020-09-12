College Football Saturday's Top Plays: CFB Edition 5 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The first big Saturday in college football is here, and with that comes some of the greatest playmaking from superstars to the less-heralded athletes around the country.

Let's check out some of the top moments from the slate of college football games so far, which includes Syracuse vs. No. 18 North Carolina, Louisiana vs. No. 23 Iowa State and more.

A moment of unity

Teams across the nation began the day on a unified front, standing together in a moment of unity before their respective games.

Arkansas State's Adams wows with one-handed grab

Have you ever seen a catch so good that you don't believe it was actually a catch?

Such was the case with Arkansas State's Jonathan Adams and the announcers on Saturday morning.

It didn't end up being a touchdown, but who cares – Adams can still add it to the highlight reel.

Addae lays the wood for WVU

One of the first huge hits of the season belongs to West Virginia's Alonzo Addae, who put the Saturday morning smack down on Eastern Kentucky's Davion Ross.

Have some, Mr. Ross.

Fans have highlights, too

The Kansas State Wildcats truly have some wild cats in their corner.

A sea of purple has never been so fired up.

House call for Louisiana's Smith

Let's go ahead and round this up to 100 yards.

Special teams wins championships

Well, maybe not championships. But season openers for sure.

Credit defensive back Will Jones II with the big punt block.

WILL JONES AGAIN

First a punt block, now a pick!

This young man is all over the place.

K-State is a highlight machine

The Wildcats are keeping the highlight factory is business right now.

Check out this one-handed snag from Malik Knowles.

Let us breathe, K-State!

TRICK PLAY ALERT

Speaks for itself.

Layne Hatcher > Jeff Foreman > Roshauud Paul.

Interception of the year?

Alonzo Addae is having quite the debut for West Virginia after transferring from New Hampshire.

Few defensive plays will top that one this season.

Goal line stops are highlights, too

This is the definition of a game-changing play.

We'll see if those lost points come back to haunt Appalachian State later this afternoon.

If college football fans were a player

Yes, this young man represents our excitement for this football weekend.

Keep being whatever it is that you are, Peter Agabe.

So nice, you'll want to watch it twice

How low can you go? Apparently all the way to the floor.

Isaiah Alston went down for this one, but came up big with the catch.

Special teams are, in fact, special

You know what else is special? When trick plays work.

Army just can't stop, won't stop.

Wait a minute...jump pass!

You'd think college basketball season has started with this one.

Get Logan Bonner on the court, please.

Great play, even better celebration

The first week back on the football field is reason enough to celebrate, but when you force a turnover, there's no doubt it's worthy of a flick.

As the saying goes, take a picture, it'll last longer.

The Cajuns are Ragin'

So it looks like all of Louisiana's touchdowns today are going to be huge plays.

We're here for it.

Levi Lewis to Peter LeBlanc on this one.

WE WERE RIGHT ABOUT LOUISIANA

That's 83 yards to the house for Eric Garror!

And don't look now, but we have our first big upset of the season.

Like father, like son

Asante Samuel Sr. was known as a ball hawk during his time in the NFL, with 51 career interceptions.

His son is developing the same reputation at Florida St.

Here are a few more final scores now that the early games are coming to a close:

Check back for more highlights throughout the day!

