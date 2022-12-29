Ohio State's Miyan Williams expected to play against Georgia in Peach Bowl
Ohio State's backfield will receive a big boost Saturday against Georgia, as leading rusher Miyan Williams is expected to return after missing practice this past week due to a stomach bug.
The junior running back practiced with the team Thursday and was seen progressing through a number of positional drills with his fellow RBs. The power back currently leads the Buckeyes in rushing yards (817) and rushing touchdowns (13).
Williams' return is much-needed for a Buckeyes backfield that has dealt with a number of injuries, including the loss of TreVeyon Henderson, who elected to undergo season-ending ankle surgery. Not to mention, Georgia boasts the top-ranked rushing defense in the nation, allowing just 77.0 rushing yards per game.
According to Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, Williams' status will be monitored throughout the game, but the plan is to go full steam ahead with his No. 1 man.
"We'll just kind of take it as we go," Day said to the media Thursday. Williams did not attend the media session at the College Football Hall of Fame.
The stomach ailment hasn't been Williams' only issue of late. He suffered an ankle injury last month against Indiana, which kept him out of the team's win over Maryland and limited him to just eight carries in a 45-23 loss to Michigan.
Williams will likely split carries with Dallan Hayden — who has rushed for 510 yards and five TDs this season — in the Peach Bowl.
